ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Centerville tops Marysville 42-21 in postseason play

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After holding just a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter, Centerville surged to a 42-21 victory over Marysville in the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday. Centerville is set to face GWOC rival Springfield in the regional semifinal next Friday night at 7 p.m.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro

Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Mason squeaks past Springboro in tight tilt

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Springboro in Ohio high school football on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton...
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley

Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Minster darts by Mechanicsburg in easy victory

Minster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Mechanicsburg 45-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minster and Mechanicsburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
WDTN

Milton-Union heads to reg. semis, Bulldogs now 12-0

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team continued its dominant season in the second round of playoffs as the Bulldogs picked up a 43-7 win over Preble Shawnee to improve to 12-0 heading into the Div. 5 regional semifinals. Milton-Union will play 11-1 Brookville in the third week of the postseason next Friday.
WEST MILTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
HILLIARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance

Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

John F. Kennedy Eagles Take Down Springfield Tigers 13-6

It felt like mid-September on November 4th in Northeast Ohio for the Regional Quarterfinal game between the Springfield Tigers and the John F. Kennedy Eagles. The Eagles defense stood tall on the opening drive forcing a Springfield punt that pinned Kennedy inside their 15-yard line. Kennedy would push the ball into Tiger territory, but the drive stalled at the Springfield 47-yard line. The Eagles then forced a Springfield 3 and out on the ensuing possession. Kennedy was given good field position at their own 47. Kennedy would use the ground game to drive 63 yards. The drive was capped by Antonio Smith scoring from 5 yards out. We are just into the second quarter with JFK leading 7 – 0.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ansonia shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Springfield Catholic Central

It didn't look good early, but Ansonia wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-6 decision over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over...
ANSONIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron

After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Winton Woods takes a toll on Hamilton Ross

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cincinnati Winton Woods prevailed over Hamilton Ross 34-21 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy