What are the best supplements for sleep?
Discover the best supplements for sleep concerns so you can doze off every single night
Magic mushroom drug used along with therapy can alleviate severe depression, new trial finds
A small dose of the magic mushroom-derived drug psilocybin along with psychotherapy can significantly reduce symptoms of severe depression in patients, according to a new study. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, assessed data from 233 participants with treatment-resistant depression in a clinical trial spanning 22...
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
allnurses.com
Are You Trauma Informed? | Knowledge is Power
Trauma is a major public health concern with significant impact to patients and providers. Failure to understand and address the impact of traumatic events has detrimental effects on health and well-being. In the United States, nearly 90% of adults have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives13, and globally almost 31% have been exposed to four or more traumatic events4. The five most prevalent event types reported are witnessing death or severe injury, the unexpected death of a loved one, being mugged, being in a life-threatening automobile accident, and experiencing a life-threatening illness or injury. Multiple exposures to traumatic events—directly or vicariously—increase the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other negative health outcomes8, 18.
UCSF scientists make discovery about dreams in new study
Have you ever wondered why our eyes move when we sleep? Scientists have been asking that question since the 1950’s with no definitive answers, until now.
Science Focus
Smartphone-based therapy offers hope for sufferers of tinnitus
Small trial study showed improvement in two thirds of volunteers in 12 weeks. Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing ringing or buzzing in the ears that has no external source. It is thought to affect more than 7 million people in the UK. Around one in 20 people with tinnitus...
ABC 4
How to Find a Therapist
For Therapy Thursday, KJ Reid shared the importance of finding a therapist and the advantages of going to therapy. Therapy benefits everyone and should be accessible to all. Sometimes finding the perfect therapist can be a struggle if you don’t know where to look and how to find one. Reid suggests the following on the search for a therapist for your needs that helps you feel comfortable and edified.
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery
A bad marriage can break your heart -- literally. Heart attack survivors in a stressful relationship are more likely to have a rocky recovery, a new study reports. "We found there's an independent association between severe marital stress and worse outcomes within their first year of recovery," said lead researcher Cenjing Zhu, a doctoral candidate in chronic disease epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.
verywellmind.com
What Is the Fregoli Delusion?
The delusion can be quite distressing, leading to feelings of paranoia and anxiety. There is no known cure for the Fregoli delusion, but treatment may help lessen symptoms and improve quality of life. History of the Fregoli Delusion. The Fregoli delusion was first described in 1927 by French authors Courbon...
The Brain on Meditation
Meditation isn’t just a relaxation technique – it’s actually a way of working with your brain to improve your mental health and well-being. By training your brain in the art of meditation, you can increase your sense of mindfulness, calmness, and clarity. In this blog, we’ll describe the brain in meditation, what happens to it during practice, and the benefits that you can experience. We’ll also discuss different meditation techniques and the best ways to meditate. So whether you’re interested in improving your mental health or just looking to de-stress periodically, meditation is definitely worth a try!
