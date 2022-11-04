Allen Bennett Martin, 87, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born on June 27, 1935, to Daniel Martin and Vera Bennett Martin in Preston, Idaho. He was the middle of three children. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gae Keller and Sue Ann Bosen.

