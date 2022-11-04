ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Donna Rae Justesen

Donna Rae Justesen, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Donna was born June 15, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Wesley Lowe and Loveda Butte Lowe. She grew up and attended schools in Mud Lake.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Allen Bennett Martin

Allen Bennett Martin, 87, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born on June 27, 1935, to Daniel Martin and Vera Bennett Martin in Preston, Idaho. He was the middle of three children. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gae Keller and Sue Ann Bosen.
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago

IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers

Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers, “59”, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. Gini Rogers loved life, her family, and her friends. She had a personality that filled every room she entered....
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Life Lessons: Dick Storer shares why he loves America and the military

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Barbara Ehardt defeats Miranda Marquit for Seat 33A

IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt will continue to represent the Idaho Falls area in the Idaho House. Ehardt, a Republican, ran against Democrat Miranda Marquit for Seat 33A in the 2022 general election. As the final votes came in, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reported 13,106...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg

REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life

“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman, threatening her, and breaking her tooth after throwing an object at her. The incident happened in September but charges were filed against Jeffrey Scott Larue in November. According to the affidavit of probable...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Court documents reveal grisly details about deadly Blackfoot stabbing

BLACKFOOT – Court documents shed new light on a late-night stabbing that left a man dead and a woman being charged with murder. Melissa Perkes, 35, appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom from the Bingham County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. She’s accused of stabbing 37-year-old Jace Williams to death Monday night.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

District 91 school bond for $250 million fails to pass

IDAHO FALLS — A $250 million school bond that was meant for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School failed to pass on the ballot during the November general election. It’s the largest bond Idaho Falls School District 91 has ever...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chubbuck man gets plea deal for drive-by shooting

POCATELLO — A man who was arrested after he fired four shots into a home from a moving car has reached a plea agreement. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for discharging a firearm into an occupied building, court records show. In exchange, felonies for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of attempting to intimidate a witness and a persistent violator enhancement will be dismissed.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police identify homicide victim as suspect awaits court appearance

The victim in the homicide investigation has been identified as 37-year-old Jace D. Williams of Blackfoot. Bingham County Corners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin. “The Blackfoot Police Department offers their condolences to those affected by this incident. This is an active investigation. No further...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old runaway

ARCHER — Deputies are looking for a 16-year-old boy they say is a runaway and was last seen Tuesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports Jeffery Guddat of Archer disappeared at 12:10 a.m. It’s unknown where Guddat was last seen, but he was likely wearing a black hoodie at the time.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting hotel staff with broken furniture

POCATELLO — A woman police say struck two hotel employees during an altercation has been charged with aggravated battery. Margaret Chantel Hudson, 53, faces the felony charge for causing great bodily harm or permanent disability, court records show. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called to a hotel...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy