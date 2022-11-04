Read full article on original website
Donna Rae Justesen
Donna Rae Justesen, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Donna was born June 15, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Wesley Lowe and Loveda Butte Lowe. She grew up and attended schools in Mud Lake.
Allen Bennett Martin
Allen Bennett Martin, 87, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born on June 27, 1935, to Daniel Martin and Vera Bennett Martin in Preston, Idaho. He was the middle of three children. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gae Keller and Sue Ann Bosen.
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
Barbara Ehardt defeats Miranda Marquit for Seat 33A
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt will continue to represent the Idaho Falls area in the Idaho House. Ehardt, a Republican, ran against Democrat Miranda Marquit for Seat 33A in the 2022 general election. As the final votes came in, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reported 13,106...
UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg
REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
Father remains hopeful as his wife and son recover in two hospitals following crash
REXBURG — A mother and her 8-year-old son are recovering in two separate hospitals following a crash on U.S. Highway 20. Aaron Call told EastIdahoNews.com he watched the entire crash as his wife, Shianne, was driving a Ford F-150 with their son Bekkett inside. The crash happened around 10:40...
District 91 school bond for $250 million fails to pass
IDAHO FALLS — A $250 million school bond that was meant for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School failed to pass on the ballot during the November general election. It’s the largest bond Idaho Falls School District 91 has ever...
Elementary school aide sobs when surprised with unexpected gift from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Annette is 69 years old and works in the...
Life Lessons: Dick Storer shares why he loves America and the military
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Court documents reveal grisly details about deadly Blackfoot stabbing
BLACKFOOT – Court documents shed new light on a late-night stabbing that left a man dead and a woman being charged with murder. Melissa Perkes, 35, appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom from the Bingham County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. She’s accused of stabbing 37-year-old Jace Williams to death Monday night.
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will
IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman, threatening her, and breaking her tooth after throwing an object at her. The incident happened in September but charges were filed against Jeffrey Scott Larue in November. According to the affidavit of probable...
Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life
“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
Police identify homicide victim as suspect awaits court appearance
The victim in the homicide investigation has been identified as 37-year-old Jace D. Williams of Blackfoot. Bingham County Corners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin. “The Blackfoot Police Department offers their condolences to those affected by this incident. This is an active investigation. No further...
Chubbuck man gets plea deal for drive-by shooting
POCATELLO — A man who was arrested after he fired four shots into a home from a moving car has reached a plea agreement. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for discharging a firearm into an occupied building, court records show. In exchange, felonies for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of attempting to intimidate a witness and a persistent violator enhancement will be dismissed.
Big & Rich will be first concert at Mountain America Center this month. Here’s when tickets go on sale.
IDAHO FALLS — Country super duo Big & Rich will be the first concert at Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Visit Idaho, this will be the very first concert to take place at the venue during its Grand Opening Celebration week.
Woman arrested for homicide after man is found stabbed to death
BLACKFOOT — A woman is behind bars on a homicide charge after police say a man was stabbed to death Monday night. Melissa Perkes, 35, was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail for second-degree homicide, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department. Officers were...
1,800 gallons of oil recovered in Pocatello Creek cleanup effort
POCATELLO – Local, state, and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 1,800 gallons of oil. Since arriving on-site, crews have prevented any significant discharge of the oil from impacting the Portneuf River. The spill was reported to officials November 2.
