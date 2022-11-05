Panthers blank Golden Lions, now head to Log Mountain

FLEMINGSBURG — Since falling to Mason County on October 7, the Fleming County Panthers have regrouped putting together four straight wins.

The last one coming at the most important time…the postseason.

“You want to be playing at your best this time of year. I think what the Mason County game showed us, even though it was a loss, is that we can play with anybody if we do things right. We didn’t do things perfect in that game and still had a shot in the fourth quarter to go down, score and take the lead. Even though we lost that game, it gave our kids confidence to know that we can play with anybody on our schedule.” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

With the advantage of home field in the first round of the playoffs’, Fleming County was host to the Garrard County Golden Lions out of the 5th district, Class 3A.

Even with a slow start, the Panthers defeated Garrard 21-0, holding the Golden Lions to just 14 total yards.

Offense was merely nonexistent for both sides early on. On Fleming’s first possession they were dealt three penalties, finishing the game with six penalties for 62 yards.

“We have to clean it up. We didn’t have any turnovers, but we have a penalty on a punt return that took a touchdown off the board that you hate to have this time of year. A couple holding penalties…just things that happen. We’re going to work on getting that fixed, but the main thing is earning another week of football. This time of year, you’re not guaranteed to play the next Friday, so you have to take care of business and earn another week and I’m proud of our kids for doing that.” Spencer said.

Though the Golden Lions never found their rhythm, they did have a few opportunities to try and put a solid drive together.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Panther’s Landon Johnson fumbled a punt, but recovered. This didn’t just happen once, but twice throughout the game.

The possession was ended on a turnover on downs.

On the next drive, with a great play call, quarterback Nate Ruark had Jordan Harn wide open down the field, but overthrew him.

The passing game just wasn’t working, as another offensive possession ended in a sack.

“We have to get back to a more balanced with the passing game, and that’s probably on me some. The last couple games we have been without our offensive coordinator with a knee injury. We have kind of went away from throwing it as much as we probably should have. It’s something we are going to have to get our timing back on.” Spencer said.

Garrard County wasn’t having much luck as well. Right before the first half ended with the ground game not going anywhere, the Golden Lions decided to try a play through the air.

The play ended in six points, just not for Garrard.

Craig Lofton had great position to not only make the interception, but to take it 30 yards the other way for a touchdown. The score gave the Panthers a spark going into the locker room.

That spark turned into a fire.

Adjustments were made at halftime for Fleming, and right out of the gate they ran away with it.

Austin Trent led the Panthers down the field before making his way into the endzone for his first touchdown of the night, making it 14-0.

“There’s nothing I really contributed, our coaches made adjustments and we found ways to block around and find holes that weren’t hit yet.” Trent said.

Garrard County continued to struggle, but Fleming was rolling.

At the 8:35 mark in the fourth quarter, Trent went in again, this time from 12-yards out. The junior running back finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns, his seventh straight game going over the century mark rushing.

“He’s everything to our offense. Early in the season it took him a little bit longer than we expected to kind of get his footing and get going, but now that he settled in and he is what we thought he was going to be, he’s going to be our workhorse. We’re going to run our offense through him, and he’s rewarded us by having big games and doing what we needed him to do.” Spencer said.

The Panthers defense held up like they had been all game, shutting out the Golden Lions, to make it to another week in the postseason.

“Any time you shutout a team in the postseason and get that defensive effort, you’re going to be happy. Offensively, we had a couple hiccups in the first half, we didn’t finish some drives like we should have and normally would have. At halftime we made a couple adjustments and in the second half we finished those off. That was the difference in the ball game.” Spencer said.

Garrard County’s season ended at 3-8. They could never get anything going. Their leading rusher on the season, Malachi Simmons was held to just one yard on 14 carries.

For the Fleming County Panthers, they hit their stride at the right time, improving to 7-4.

“I feel like we’re going to go to Bell County, have the energy and strength to beat them, and just keep making our way through the playoffs.” Trent said.

Fleming will go on the road next week to face Bell County (9-2), in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

PANTHERS 21, GOLDEN LIONS 0

GARRARD COUNTY – 0-0-0-0 — 0

FLEMING COUNTY – 0-7-7-7 — 21

Scoring Plays

2nd Quarter

(FC) Lofton 30-yard interception return (2:18) Sills kick

3rd Quarter

(FC) Trent 25-yard run (7:51) Sills kick

4th Quarter

(FC) Trent 12-yard run (8:35) Sills kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Garrard 0 (Elleman 0/1), Fleming 33 (Ruark 3/9)

Rushing Yards: Garrard 14 (Peak 5-11, Elleman 7-4, Simmons 14-1, Adams 1-(minus) 2, Fleming 223 (Trent 22-181, A. Johnson 7-24, Harn 4-22, L. Johnson 2-1, Ruark 3-(minus) 5)

Receiving: Garrard 0, Fleming (L. Johnson 2-27, Harn 1-6)

Turnovers: Garrard 1, Fleming 0

Penalties: Garrard 1-10, Fleming 6-62

Records: Garrard County 3-8, Fleming County 7-4