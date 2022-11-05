ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemingsburg, KY

Panthers blank Golden Lions, now head to Log Mountain

By Josh Kalb For The Ledger Independent
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 4 days ago

FLEMINGSBURG — Since falling to Mason County on October 7, the Fleming County Panthers have regrouped putting together four straight wins.

The last one coming at the most important time…the postseason.

“You want to be playing at your best this time of year. I think what the Mason County game showed us, even though it was a loss, is that we can play with anybody if we do things right. We didn’t do things perfect in that game and still had a shot in the fourth quarter to go down, score and take the lead. Even though we lost that game, it gave our kids confidence to know that we can play with anybody on our schedule.” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

With the advantage of home field in the first round of the playoffs’, Fleming County was host to the Garrard County Golden Lions out of the 5th district, Class 3A.

Even with a slow start, the Panthers defeated Garrard 21-0, holding the Golden Lions to just 14 total yards.

Offense was merely nonexistent for both sides early on. On Fleming’s first possession they were dealt three penalties, finishing the game with six penalties for 62 yards.

“We have to clean it up. We didn’t have any turnovers, but we have a penalty on a punt return that took a touchdown off the board that you hate to have this time of year. A couple holding penalties…just things that happen. We’re going to work on getting that fixed, but the main thing is earning another week of football. This time of year, you’re not guaranteed to play the next Friday, so you have to take care of business and earn another week and I’m proud of our kids for doing that.” Spencer said.

Though the Golden Lions never found their rhythm, they did have a few opportunities to try and put a solid drive together.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Panther’s Landon Johnson fumbled a punt, but recovered. This didn’t just happen once, but twice throughout the game.

The possession was ended on a turnover on downs.

On the next drive, with a great play call, quarterback Nate Ruark had Jordan Harn wide open down the field, but overthrew him.

The passing game just wasn’t working, as another offensive possession ended in a sack.

“We have to get back to a more balanced with the passing game, and that’s probably on me some. The last couple games we have been without our offensive coordinator with a knee injury. We have kind of went away from throwing it as much as we probably should have. It’s something we are going to have to get our timing back on.” Spencer said.

Garrard County wasn’t having much luck as well. Right before the first half ended with the ground game not going anywhere, the Golden Lions decided to try a play through the air.

The play ended in six points, just not for Garrard.

Craig Lofton had great position to not only make the interception, but to take it 30 yards the other way for a touchdown. The score gave the Panthers a spark going into the locker room.

That spark turned into a fire.

Adjustments were made at halftime for Fleming, and right out of the gate they ran away with it.

Austin Trent led the Panthers down the field before making his way into the endzone for his first touchdown of the night, making it 14-0.

“There’s nothing I really contributed, our coaches made adjustments and we found ways to block around and find holes that weren’t hit yet.” Trent said.

Garrard County continued to struggle, but Fleming was rolling.

At the 8:35 mark in the fourth quarter, Trent went in again, this time from 12-yards out. The junior running back finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns, his seventh straight game going over the century mark rushing.

“He’s everything to our offense. Early in the season it took him a little bit longer than we expected to kind of get his footing and get going, but now that he settled in and he is what we thought he was going to be, he’s going to be our workhorse. We’re going to run our offense through him, and he’s rewarded us by having big games and doing what we needed him to do.” Spencer said.

The Panthers defense held up like they had been all game, shutting out the Golden Lions, to make it to another week in the postseason.

“Any time you shutout a team in the postseason and get that defensive effort, you’re going to be happy. Offensively, we had a couple hiccups in the first half, we didn’t finish some drives like we should have and normally would have. At halftime we made a couple adjustments and in the second half we finished those off. That was the difference in the ball game.” Spencer said.

Garrard County’s season ended at 3-8. They could never get anything going. Their leading rusher on the season, Malachi Simmons was held to just one yard on 14 carries.

For the Fleming County Panthers, they hit their stride at the right time, improving to 7-4.

“I feel like we’re going to go to Bell County, have the energy and strength to beat them, and just keep making our way through the playoffs.” Trent said.

Fleming will go on the road next week to face Bell County (9-2), in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

PANTHERS 21, GOLDEN LIONS 0

GARRARD COUNTY – 0-0-0-0 — 0

FLEMING COUNTY – 0-7-7-7 — 21

Scoring Plays

2nd Quarter

(FC) Lofton 30-yard interception return (2:18) Sills kick

3rd Quarter

(FC) Trent 25-yard run (7:51) Sills kick

4th Quarter

(FC) Trent 12-yard run (8:35) Sills kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Garrard 0 (Elleman 0/1), Fleming 33 (Ruark 3/9)

Rushing Yards: Garrard 14 (Peak 5-11, Elleman 7-4, Simmons 14-1, Adams 1-(minus) 2, Fleming 223 (Trent 22-181, A. Johnson 7-24, Harn 4-22, L. Johnson 2-1, Ruark 3-(minus) 5)

Receiving: Garrard 0, Fleming (L. Johnson 2-27, Harn 1-6)

Turnovers: Garrard 1, Fleming 0

Penalties: Garrard 1-10, Fleming 6-62

Records: Garrard County 3-8, Fleming County 7-4

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
blueridgecountry.com

Corbin, Kentucky: Moonbows, Fried Chicken, Lights on Main Street

An eastern Kentucky town that avoided the recent flooding of the region has a mixed past to look back on, and is powerfully meeting the challenge of moving forward positively. It’s four days after torrential rains fell in southeastern Kentucky, and Cumberland Falls is living up to its name, “the Niagara of the South.” The river rushes brown, and the force of the 60-foot drop pushes spray high above the base of the falls. In midmorning sun, a broad rainbow arcs across the water.
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Russell, surrounding counties now ‘green’ with COVID spread

Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. It is the first time in several weeks that all 10 counties served the by the Lake Cumberland District...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Magoffin County

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on November 05, 2022, at 7:18 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation. The initial investigation indicated a 2018 Polaris UTV...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims. The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000. Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy