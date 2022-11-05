A young core for Greg Young: Mavericks look to make statement in their return to the WAC

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their post-season match against Trinity University in the semifinals of the 2022 SCAC Championship. After closing out the regular season with a 4th place finish in the SCAC, the Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Tigers from Trinity University in the opening round of the 2022 SCAC Women’s Soccer Championship.

