PRINCETON, N.J. -- For the first time since September 3, the Yale women's volleyball team was not victorious. The nation's second longest win streak was snapped at 17 matches as Yale dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision at Princeton on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23. Audrey Leak had a team-high 17 kills and Maile Somera had a team-best 21 digs for the Bulldogs, who stand at 19-2 overall and 11-1 in Ivy League play. Yale and Princeton split the season series.

