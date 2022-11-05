ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

Multiple Top Five Finishes for Bulldogs at Garret Open

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – — The Yale women's fencing team had a strong start to the season at the Garret Penn State Open. The Bulldogs had top five finishes in all three weapons. In epee, Linda Liu tied for third place, while Christina Zozulya was 11th. In foil,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Drop Hard-Fought Match at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. -- For the first time since September 3, the Yale women's volleyball team was not victorious. The nation's second longest win streak was snapped at 17 matches as Yale dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision at Princeton on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23. Audrey Leak had a team-high 17 kills and Maile Somera had a team-best 21 digs for the Bulldogs, who stand at 19-2 overall and 11-1 in Ivy League play. Yale and Princeton split the season series.
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Season Opens Monday Night at Fordham

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season Monday at Fordham (5:30 p.m., ESPN+, WFUV, Live Stats). The game starts a stretch of five games in 13 days for the Bulldogs, with four of those games on the road. It is part of a doubleheader, with the Fordham men hosting Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Hockey Falls to No. 15 Harvard

BOSTON, Mass. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 15 Harvard, 4-0, at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the ECAC, while the Crimson improved to 4-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Harvard...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bargman, Ray Help No. 8 Bulldogs Blank No. 14 Princeton

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Two third period goals powered the No. 8 Yale women's hockey team to a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Princeton at Ingalls Rink. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-0-0 on the season and 4-0-0 in ECAC play, while the Tigers fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Kung, Zaslow Win in Singles at Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. – On day two of the Dartmouth Invitational, Yale women's tennis got victories from Chelsea Kung and Sophia Zaslow in singles. Kung cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win over UMass's Danielle Hack. Zaslow needed an 11-9 super tiebreaker victory after splitting two sets to earn her victory.
HANOVER, NH
yalebulldogs.com

No. 25 Cornell Edges Yale 1-0 in Season Finale

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Yale field hockey team battled No. 25 Cornell nearly to a stalemate Saturday afternoon in the season finale at Dodson Field. Ultimately, a goal by Big Red forward Grace Leahy on a deflection at 41:20 proved to be the game's only goal, giving Cornell a 1-0 win.
ITHACA, NY
sheltonherald.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know

2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
EASTON, MA
yalebulldogs.com

No. 8 Bulldogs Take Down No. 4 Quinnipiac

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 8 nationally ranked Yale women's hockey team took down No. 4 nationally ranked Quinnipiac, 4-2, at Ingalls Rink. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the ECAC, while the Bobcats moved to 9-1-0 overall and 3-1-0 in the conference.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy