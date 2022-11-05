Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
yalebulldogs.com
Multiple Top Five Finishes for Bulldogs at Garret Open
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – — The Yale women's fencing team had a strong start to the season at the Garret Penn State Open. The Bulldogs had top five finishes in all three weapons. In epee, Linda Liu tied for third place, while Christina Zozulya was 11th. In foil,...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Drop Hard-Fought Match at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. -- For the first time since September 3, the Yale women's volleyball team was not victorious. The nation's second longest win streak was snapped at 17 matches as Yale dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision at Princeton on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23. Audrey Leak had a team-high 17 kills and Maile Somera had a team-best 21 digs for the Bulldogs, who stand at 19-2 overall and 11-1 in Ivy League play. Yale and Princeton split the season series.
yalebulldogs.com
Season Opens Monday Night at Fordham
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season Monday at Fordham (5:30 p.m., ESPN+, WFUV, Live Stats). The game starts a stretch of five games in 13 days for the Bulldogs, with four of those games on the road. It is part of a doubleheader, with the Fordham men hosting Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m.
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Falls to No. 15 Harvard
BOSTON, Mass. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 15 Harvard, 4-0, at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the ECAC, while the Crimson improved to 4-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Harvard...
yalebulldogs.com
Bargman, Ray Help No. 8 Bulldogs Blank No. 14 Princeton
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Two third period goals powered the No. 8 Yale women's hockey team to a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Princeton at Ingalls Rink. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-0-0 on the season and 4-0-0 in ECAC play, while the Tigers fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in conference play.
yalebulldogs.com
Kung, Zaslow Win in Singles at Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. – On day two of the Dartmouth Invitational, Yale women's tennis got victories from Chelsea Kung and Sophia Zaslow in singles. Kung cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win over UMass's Danielle Hack. Zaslow needed an 11-9 super tiebreaker victory after splitting two sets to earn her victory.
yalebulldogs.com
No. 25 Cornell Edges Yale 1-0 in Season Finale
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Yale field hockey team battled No. 25 Cornell nearly to a stalemate Saturday afternoon in the season finale at Dodson Field. Ultimately, a goal by Big Red forward Grace Leahy on a deflection at 41:20 proved to be the game's only goal, giving Cornell a 1-0 win.
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
yalebulldogs.com
No. 8 Bulldogs Take Down No. 4 Quinnipiac
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 8 nationally ranked Yale women's hockey team took down No. 4 nationally ranked Quinnipiac, 4-2, at Ingalls Rink. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the ECAC, while the Bobcats moved to 9-1-0 overall and 3-1-0 in the conference.
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Kicker joked 1 vs. 2 showdown could come down to field goal, then he won it with one
MERIDEN — Josh Scaramuzzo not only dreamed it he joked about it in the locker room before the best game of the 2022 Connecticut high school football season. One of the best games of any season. “Imagine if it came down to a game winner,” Scaramuzzo said. Imagine...
Bridgeport native’s basketball clinic aims to keep kids on the right track
A basketball coach is giving back to kids in Bridgeport.
arizonasuntimes.com
Students Hope to Establish Conservative Club After College Tears Down Flags Supporting First Responders
Trinity College (TC) students Lucas Turco and Finn McCole are looking to establish a conservative voice on campus after they were reportedly targeted by the college for hanging a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and an American flag with green, blue, and red stripes for supporting first responders.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
