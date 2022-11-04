ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in

Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach, finalize coaching staff

After rumors and conversations over the last two weeks, the Cardinals have hired Matt Holliday as their new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their 2023 coaching staff on Sunday, with the big news being that former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was hired as the team’s bench coach. Among the rest of the teams new hires include Dusty Blake as their new pitching coach and the Turner Ward as their new hitting coach.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
