Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
Man who snagged Yordan Alvarez homerun ball got Astros World Series ticket the morning of the game
Jim Rice grew up in Houston. He’s been going to baseball games for close to 50 years. He never imagined he’d be holding the ball that led to the Houston Astros second world championship title. In the sixth inning of game 6, with the Astros trailing 1-0 to...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach, finalize coaching staff
After rumors and conversations over the last two weeks, the Cardinals have hired Matt Holliday as their new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their 2023 coaching staff on Sunday, with the big news being that former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was hired as the team’s bench coach. Among the rest of the teams new hires include Dusty Blake as their new pitching coach and the Turner Ward as their new hitting coach.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
