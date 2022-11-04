D2 Boys Soccer: Dunmore storms past Wyoming Seminary in Class 2A finals

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DUNMORE — Tommy Clark connected on two penalty kick chances midway through the first half.

The next two Dunmore goals may have been even higher-percentage opportunities.

The Bucks used Clark’s two penalty kicks and a pair of rebounds from right in front to score four times in a stretch of less than 11 minutes during the first half on the way to the first District 2 boys soccer championship in school history with a 5-1 victory over visiting Wyoming Seminary Friday afternoon.

The top-seeded Bucks, who last week won the Lackawanna League Division 2 title, ended a four-year District 2 title reign by the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Blue Knights.

“Dunmore’s a fantastic team,” Wyoming Seminary coach Aaron Litzi said. “I give them a lot of credit. They move the ball well; they play with a lot of pace; they have excellent strikers and a great center mid in Tommy Clark.

“I wish them the best of luck in states.”

Litzi took pride in the title streak and in the championship game appearance streak that reached five when the Blue Knights won games in the first two rounds of the tournament earlier this week.

“We’re happy,” Litzi said. “We’ve had a great program over the last few years. We’ve made it to five straight championships, winning four.

“So, there’s a lot for them to be proud of.”

Both Clark penalty kicks were the result of Wyoming Seminary handballs in the penalty area.

The Blue Knights answered the first, scoring 38 seconds later on Aiden Gilbert’s header off a corner kick.

After Clark made it 2-1 at the midway point in the half, Max Hunt scored on one rebound from close range and fired the shot that allowed Brian Santarsiero to do the same 13:45 before halftime.

“Once we got behind a little bit, we started pushing some guys forward,” Litzi said. “They had the advantage at halftime and they scored one in the second half maybe from us pushing guys forward.

“But, they had the lead the entire game so the outcome probably was what it would have been either way.”