PIAA girls tennis: Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal reaches state singles semifinals

A season to remember for Wyoming Seminary girls tennis will go right down to the final day.

Sophomore Ilana Rosenthal will look to make history on Saturday after winning twice on Friday at the PIAA Class 2A singles tournament in Hershey.

Rosenthal dropped just three games over two matches in posting straight-set victories over Hamburg’s Mia Gassert and Lower Moreland’s Hannah Kideckel in the first round and quarterfinals, respectively.

Now Rosenthal will play two more matches with a chance to bring home a state championship for the Blue Knights. Rosenthal will take on District 7 champion Nicole Kempton at 8 a.m. Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

A win will put Rosenthal in the state finals. She would still get to play for third place with a loss. Both medal matches are set for 1 p.m.

Regardless of the result, it will cap off a terrific season for Wyoming Seminary which won gold in the District 2 singles and doubles tournaments while taking silver in the District 2 team bracket.

Rosenthal’s teammates, Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez, were also in Hershey to compete in the Class 2A state doubles tournament, winning the first round before their run ended in the quarterfinals.

Martinez and Martinez defeated York Catholic’s Carina Roberts and Cydney Roberts 6-3, 6-2 before being eliminated by Merion Mercy Academy’s Ashley Gomes and Sofia Berestetska 6-0, 6-3.

As for Rosenthal, she won the District 2 singles title back on Oct. 18. She made sure that her dominant play from that tournament carried over into states on Friday.

Rosenthal opened her PIAA run with wins over a pair of fellow sophomores. She defeated District 3 runner-up Gassert 6-1, 6-1 before knocking out the District 1 champion, Kideckel, 6-1, 6-0. Kideckel had won her opening match at states 6-0, 6-0.

That put Rosenthal in the final four against the top three seeds out of Pittsburgh. Kempton, the WPIAL champ, won her matches 6-0, 6-0 and then 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

The other semifinal will pit WPIAL runner-up Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy vs. WPIAL third seed Emily Greb of Knoch.

Rosenthal and the Blue Knights are looking to extend the Wyoming Valley Conference’s recent high-level success in tennis.

Back in May, Dallas’ Kyle and Tucker Chesman won the PIAA Class 2A doubles championship during the boys season. Tucker Chesman and Dan Flynn also won bronze for the Mountaineers in the 2021 state doubles tournament.