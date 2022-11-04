Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Wickland
Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4. She talked about fall and winter trends, the best places to thrift for winter clothes, and “upcycling.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reed Judy of the Clarksburg Model Train Club joined First at 4. He talked about where the Clarksburg Model Train Club is located at, how to join the club, and special events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 7
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses an opportunity to save more. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment Three has received less attention, but pastors believe its passage is critical to protecting the local church. Amendment Three would give congregations a choice as sample ballots state it would “authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”. Click on the video to learn...
William “Willy” Ronald Krafft Jr
William “Willy” Ronald Krafft Jr, 48, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2022. Willy was born on July 2, 1974, in Fort Hood, TX, a son of William Ronald Krafft and the late Patricia Lee Kelley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Christine Krafft; his paternal grandparents: William “Howard” Krafft and Martha Virginia Krafft; two aunts: Wanda “Jean”Heath and Barb Skinner; and one uncle, Junior Heath. William married Lisa Ann Elliott Krafft on July 18, 1992, and together they shared the last thirty years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Willy, in addition to his wife and father, are his two children: Haley Krafft and William “Anthony” Krafft both of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Jason Fetty, Elias Krafft, and Skyla Krafft; seven cousins: Jack Posey of Elkins, Stella Heath of Weston, Brian Heath of Weston, Melissa Blake and husband, Jay, of Pennsylvania, Mike Posey (whom he loved like a brother) and wife, Michelle, and their son, Josh, all of Weston, Eddie Paul Thayer, and Chris Thayer; two aunts: Katherine Posey and Carol Thayer; and extended family: Caron Krafft, Glenda Robinson, and Gregory Robinson. Willy was a 1992 graduate of Lewis County High School. He attended Fred W. Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon and obtained a certification in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and his electrical license. Willy was a self-employed owner/operator for LW Heating and Cooling, LLC, in Weston. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and four-wheeler riding. Willy had a passion for music and enjoyed listening to all genres. Willy’s fun-loving and hardworking nature will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, Willy’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Willy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Willy” Ronald Krafft Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
Cases made for and against Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is one of the most controversial items on the ballot this election. 5 News spoke with two people who support and oppose Amendment 2. Chris Martinkat, President and CEO of Stockmeier Urethane USA Inc., spoke in support of Amendment 2, and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom spoke against Amendment 2.
Barbara G. Mayer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 4, 2022, Barbara G. Mayer, a beloved wife, Nambi, and the mom everyone wished they had, passed away peacefully at her home.Barbi didn’t know a stranger and loved taking care of everyone whether it be with food, words, or love.Barbi was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 22, 1966, to the late Oral E. Henderson and Mary Janet Elliott Henderson who survives.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Mayer; three kids, Mookie Mayer, JJ Mayer and wife Angie, and Mary K. Mayer; her granddaughters, Milly, Mayer, Emma Mayer and Cora Mayer; her siblings, Bud Henderson and wife Joan, Ronnie Henderson and wife Lori, Mark Henderson and wife Patricia, Brian Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Krista, Janet Childers and husband Billy, T. T. Green and husband Chris; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in life by her sister, Mary M. Henderson, brother, David L. Henderson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Dorthy Mayer; brother-in-law, Punky Garrett; and beloved friend, Daniel Barnes.Barbi did hair for over 30 years and was an instructor of cosmetology for 20 years with Clarksburg Beauty Academy and United Technical Center, a program which she started. She was also the owner of Barbi’s Mane Show. Barbi was a proud mother and a prouder Nambi to her three granddaughters. She was devoted to her family and their happiness.She loved all things outdoors. She never knew a stranger and helped everyone. She participated in feeding the RCB football team every Friday night for all the years her sons played, and even years after. She continued to show her love with food through tailgates, never to be outdone.Barbi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Amos Carvelli on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Ervin Rex Carder
Ervin Rex Carder, 99, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Salem on May 3, 1923 a son of the late Hobert “Doc” and Madge Naoma Shaffer Carder. Twice married, Rex was preceded in death by his...
WVU teams win first, second place in mine rescue competition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two mine rescue teams from WVU’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources recently took home top honors in the 2022 Eastern Collegiate Mine Rescue Competition. WVU’s Gold Team finished in first for the fifth consecutive year, and WVU’s Blue Team finished in second....
Janet Larry Sabatelli
Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry). She was married to Joseph R. Sabatelli on...
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not the $2 billion prize everyone’s talking about, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Monongalia County. The West Virginia Lottery says a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Par Mar Oil on Kingwood Pike. The holder of the ticket is encouraged...
Amendment 4: Giving lawmakers oversight of education policy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 4 deals with legislative approval of the state board of education’s rules. A yes vote for Amendment 4 supports requiring the state board of education to submit rules and policies to the legislature for approval. A no vote opposes that requirement. We spoke with...
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Cloe Ratliff - Morgantown Girl’s Soccer
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Cloe Ratliff from Morgantown. Her team won the state title when she was a freshman, and the same group finished on top last week with the AAA state championship. View the story above and view more content about the state championship team below:
Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city. Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given. In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an...
Sunny Election Day, but what happens after today?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, this Election Day will be sunny and mild, but we’re tracking a system that could bring rain later this week. Find out when the rain will arrive, and its impacts, in the video above. Yesterday started the workweek on a warm, sunny...
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
