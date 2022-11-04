ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 59

Best of the week; Timing rain on Saturday!

Patchy fog is around this morning, mainly confined to the eastern half of the state out-the-door, while temperatures hover in the upper 40s. Fog should burn off quickly after sunrise (8:16 a.m.) and sunshine will build throughout the day, on light, south to southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s, nearly 15° above the normal! Today is my pick of the week. Enjoy!
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth

The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today

RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered weekend storms possible

(WALA) - We are seeing a scattered thundershower chance that could be an issue on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A storm system in the western U.S. will weaken as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/30 Sunday morning forecast

On this 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we saw a spectacular day of weather, which was a stark contrast to what we saw that day.The tranquil weather will continue into the evening. Another cold night is in store, as clear skies will allow for very efficient cooling. Frost Advisories, as well as Freeze Warnings, are in effect for a good portion of the area.The city will see a low of 44, while many of the suburbs will drop into the 30s. Upper 20s are likely for our northernmost counties.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding nicely into the low and mid 60s areawide. It will be another beautiful and sunny day overall, but with a slight increase in clouds later in the day. Our high in the city will be 62. Clouds will continue to increase for Sunday night, as we see a low of 53. 
WAAY-TV

Above-average temperatures continue through the week

Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the workweek, and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Clouds move in Friday evening and overnight, but the rain holds off until Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dreary and overcast with some scattered showers that linger early Sunday morning.
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE

