Weyes Blood Shares New Video for “Grapevine”: Watch
Weyes Blood has released a new video for her single “Grapevine.” The song was released earlier this month, and is set to appear on songwriter Natalie Mering’s upcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Watch Mering navigate the aftermath of a car crash in the visual below.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
SFGate
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
hypebeast.com
Joji Introduces Lo-Fi Sounds to His Crooning Ballads on New Album ‘Smithereens’
Joji has released his new album, Smithereens, out today via 88rising. Following 2020’s Nectar, the new LP hears the singer continue to evolve his distinctive style of melancholic ballads. On tracks like “Die For You,” the singer pensively reflects on lost love, a recurring theme throughout his discography. Crooning...
Other Worlds by The Pretty Reckless: worth a quick visit, but no need to hang about
Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. As strong as the material was on The Pretty Reckless’s fourth album Death By Rock And Roll, it’s a little hard to justify it being remixed and padded out on a repackaged semi-new album, as it is here with covers, acoustic versions and remixes.
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
See Metallica Revisit Early Eighties Thrash Classics at Jon and Marsha Zazula Tribute Show
Metallica revisited their club days last night with a special set list that featured songs only from 1983 and ’84. The benefit gig, which took place at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, honored the memories of the late Jon and Marsha Zazula, who signed the pioneering thrashers to their first record deal and released their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning. One of the highlights of the set was “Trapped Under Ice,” a whiplash-inducing speed-metal horror vignette from Ride the Lightning. Fan-shot video shows the group taking the track at a furious clip;...
Stereogum
Stream Spanish Hardcore Bands Crossed & Vibora’s Sick New Split Pena
The extremely heavy and intense Madrid-based band Crossed released their Morir album in April, and it ripped. Today the hardcore-ish combo is back with Pena, a new split EP in partnership with their fellow Spaniards Vibora. The record’s four tracks toggle between the two bands, as if you’re double-fisting some of the hardest drinks imaginable. Vibora’s sound is more of a blistering post-hardcore blitzkrieg, whereas Crossed have a brutish deathcore side, but the two groups sound great together. But there’s more to the synchronicity, as the bands explain in a note on Bandcamp:
Paul McCartney Explains How The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Could Have Been a Totally Different Album
‘Revolver’ has received a new special edition after almost 60 years and Paul McCartney reveals the Beatles’ album was almost completely different
