Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women's race in her debut at the event
NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women's race in her debut at the event.
CBS Sports
2022 New York City Marathon results: Evans Chebet, Sharon Lokedi lead Kenyan sweep by winning in NYC debuts
Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi competed in the New York City Marathon for the first time Sunday, and they didn't merely win -- they made history. Chebet, who won the Boston Marathon in April, became the first man to complete the Boston-NYC double since 2011. Lokedi, meanwhile, claimed a victory in what was the first marathon of her career.
Washington Examiner
Lead runner collapses during unusually warm New York City Marathon
The lead runner in the men's race for the New York City Marathon collapsed before the finish line on an usually warm November day. Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil had a clear lead the entire race, leading by a full two minutes by the 15-mile mark, according to Athletics Weekly. At the 21-mile mark, however, the Brazilian star collapsed. Evans Chebet of Kenya went on to win the race, adding the New York jewel to his racing crown, having won the Boston Marathon earlier this year.
NYC Marathon runner wins 1st place and cash prize in nonbinary division
The top runners in the New York City Marathon’s nonbinary division won cash prizes Sunday, a first for a World Marathon Majors race. New York City resident Jacob Caswell, 25, finished first in the category and 172nd overall, running the 26.2-mile race in 2:45:12 and receiving a cash prize of $5,000.
Jessica Gadirova wins floor gold to cap successful world championships
The British teenager shrugged off an ankle injury to complete a full set of medals in Liverpool with a faultless floor routine
NBC Sports
Brody Malone ends gymnastics worlds with high bar gold; U.S. women win more medals
Brody Malone ensured the U.S. men didn’t finish the world gymnastics championships without a medal. He also ensured they didn’t leave without a gold medal. Malone became the second American to win on the capstone men’s apparatus at worlds — high bar — after Kurt Thomas in 1979. Malone, one year after taking bronze at worlds and missing his first Olympic medal by one spot, had what NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger called his best high bar routine ever and scored 14.800 points.
Adam Peaty ‘completely focused’ on adding to gold medal haul at Paris Games
Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty has said he is completely focused on adding to his gold medal haul at the Paris Games as he was awarded an OBE for services to his sport.Peaty received the honour during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, and said the award recognised all those who have supported him.The sportsman became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title with a characteristically dominant display in the final of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, claiming his country’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.Peaty was awarded an MBE in the 2016 New...
SkySports
Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying. the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1
The third and final Sprint of the season once again sees a change to the weekend format with qualifying on Friday, the mini grid-setting race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The key times are:. Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm. The Sprint starts...
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remained undecided early Wednesday but Republicans were threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in...
NBC Sports
Kamila Valiyeva doping case goes to Court of Arbitration for Sport
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valiyeva to sport’s highest court, accusing Russian officials of making “no progress” toward resolving it. Under a rarely used power, WADA can take cases out of national agencies’ hands...
Comments / 0