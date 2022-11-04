ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 New York City Marathon results: Evans Chebet, Sharon Lokedi lead Kenyan sweep by winning in NYC debuts

Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi competed in the New York City Marathon for the first time Sunday, and they didn't merely win -- they made history. Chebet, who won the Boston Marathon in April, became the first man to complete the Boston-NYC double since 2011. Lokedi, meanwhile, claimed a victory in what was the first marathon of her career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Lead runner collapses during unusually warm New York City Marathon

The lead runner in the men's race for the New York City Marathon collapsed before the finish line on an usually warm November day. Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil had a clear lead the entire race, leading by a full two minutes by the 15-mile mark, according to Athletics Weekly. At the 21-mile mark, however, the Brazilian star collapsed. Evans Chebet of Kenya went on to win the race, adding the New York jewel to his racing crown, having won the Boston Marathon earlier this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Brody Malone ends gymnastics worlds with high bar gold; U.S. women win more medals

Brody Malone ensured the U.S. men didn’t finish the world gymnastics championships without a medal. He also ensured they didn’t leave without a gold medal. Malone became the second American to win on the capstone men’s apparatus at worlds — high bar — after Kurt Thomas in 1979. Malone, one year after taking bronze at worlds and missing his first Olympic medal by one spot, had what NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger called his best high bar routine ever and scored 14.800 points.
The Independent

Adam Peaty ‘completely focused’ on adding to gold medal haul at Paris Games

Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty has said he is completely focused on adding to his gold medal haul at the Paris Games as he was awarded an OBE for services to his sport.Peaty received the honour during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, and said the award recognised all those who have supported him.The sportsman became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title with a characteristically dominant display in the final of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, claiming his country’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.Peaty was awarded an MBE in the 2016 New...
The Associated Press

Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remained undecided early Wednesday but Republicans were threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Sports

Kamila Valiyeva doping case goes to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valiyeva to sport’s highest court, accusing Russian officials of making “no progress” toward resolving it. Under a rarely used power, WADA can take cases out of national agencies’ hands...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy