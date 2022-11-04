Socks is a black and white female cat with white paws last seen Thursday, November 3rd. She is missing from Hwy 80 South in the Upper Bowditch area (the straight before you get to the Poplar Grove store in Burnsville). She is a very sweet cat but may be timid at first if she is approached. Please call (828) 675-0582 if you see her.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO