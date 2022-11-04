ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

Gromer “Buck” Mason

Gromer “Buck” Mason, age 71, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville. He was a son of the late Eugene and Gloria Mason. Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years Teresa Mason, sons: Scott...
BURNSVILLE, NC
Lost: Black and White Cat

Socks is a black and white female cat with white paws last seen Thursday, November 3rd. She is missing from Hwy 80 South in the Upper Bowditch area (the straight before you get to the Poplar Grove store in Burnsville). She is a very sweet cat but may be timid at first if she is approached. Please call (828) 675-0582 if you see her.
BURNSVILLE, NC
High Peaks Leads High-Elevation Hike November 12

Join NC High Peaks for a moderate hike on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail to a lovely spot with wonderful views of the Asheville watershed and surrounding mountains on Saturday, Nov. 12. The outing is about two miles out-and-back, with about 350 feet of elevation change. But the trail has several sections...
ASHEVILLE, NC

