Saginaw, MI

NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Red Wings try to break road losing streak, take on the Rangers

Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -248, Red Wings +201; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices

New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Petruzzelli's NHL contract has Marlies teammates, social media buzzing

AHL goalie gets called up by Maple Leafs after Samsonov injury. Raleigh, N.C. -- Keith Petruzzelli's first call-up to the NHL is a moment he will remember forever. Thanks to social media, so will much of the hockey world. On Saturday night, the 23-year-old goalie made 26 saves for the...

