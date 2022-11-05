Read full article on original website
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius
Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -248, Red Wings +201; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the...
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
AHL goalie gets called up by Maple Leafs after Samsonov injury. Raleigh, N.C. -- Keith Petruzzelli's first call-up to the NHL is a moment he will remember forever. Thanks to social media, so will much of the hockey world. On Saturday night, the 23-year-old goalie made 26 saves for the...
