WOUB
WOUB Student Staff Support Fund helps three students focus on gaining real-world media experience
ATHENS, OH – Jacob Motta, an Ohio University senior, Jessica Stelzer, an Ohio University junior, and Gabe Scotto, an Ohio University second-year graduate student, are now being paid to prepare for their future careers and gain professional media experience at WOUB, thanks to the NEIL MAHRER AND SONIA FRANCESKI WOUB STUDENT STAFF SUPPORT FUND.
thepostathens.com
A morning in the life of a Union Street Diner waitress
Walking through the door of an Uptown local favorite, the sound of sizzling bacon and eggs can be heard on top of the mouth-watering aroma of a home-cooked meal. Surrounded by laughter and a certain communal warmth that can’t be replicated anywhere else, Union Street Diner, or USD, is not only the perfect cure for a hangover but the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal that can only be found in Athens.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling
The decomposed stain in the shape of a body --Historic Mysteries. This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
thepostathens.com
Rape reported in Hoover House
The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
wchstv.com
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers
ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
WHIZ
Information Wanted in Runaway Case
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Mother and Daughter Caught Stealing at Walmart Together
Chillicothe – A mother and daughter were caught this week trying to steal from Walmart together. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 River Trace, in reference to an active theft on 11/06/22. When they arrived they found that loss prevention had detained two individuals Amber Royster and her 16 Y/O daughters. Walmart provided video evidence that the two females had swapped tags on items in the store to purchase them at a lesser price. When searched Amber Royster (Mom) had two glass “bubble” pipes, used for smoking drugs, also located two small clear containers, one containing a clear crystal-like substance and the other.
WSAZ
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident
RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
WTAP
Brush Fire on Walker Road
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road. The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch. Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time. Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck,...
Multiple crews responding to brush fire in Mason County
Four different crews are on the scene at Jerry's Run Road.
sciotopost.com
Couple Caught on School Playground Facing Public Indecency Charges:
A married couple are facing public indecency charges after a teacher observed inappropriate conduct at an elementary playground. On Thursday, October 27, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s Deputies were dispatched to Northview Elementary for the report of two individuals engaging in what appeared to be sexual conduct on the playground of the school.
WOUB
Ohio Women’s Basketball comes up short in season opener
Ohio Women’s Basketball is back. The Bobcats welcomed the Long Island Sharks to the Convocation Center on Monday for the first ever meeting between the programs. Ohio was looking to start strong coming off of a disappointing 15 and 15 season last year. Throughout the game, the Bobcats were...
