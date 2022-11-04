Read full article on original website
19 dead after commercial flight crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria on Sunday, killing 19 people. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. “We’re starting to pull out the luggage and personal items from the aircraft. A team...
Western Nepal hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake killing at least six people, officials say
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit western Nepal on Wednesday morning local time, killing at least six people, according to local officials. The epicenter of the quake was in Seti Zone, at a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was 21 kilometers east of Dipayal, a municipality of Nepal’s far western Doti district, the USGS said.
Hong Kong relaxes Covid rules for tour groups
Hong Kong’s government said on November 7 it was relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on inbound tour groups including allowing them to enter theme parks and museums after arriving in the financial hub. Hong Kong has relaxed many of its stringent coronavirus policies in recent months, including hotel quarantine for international...
