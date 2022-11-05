ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gregg Popovich speaks out on Josh Primo lawsuit

Gregg Popovich addressed the lawsuit involving the San Antonio Spurs and former player, Josh Primo Friday, and for a coach known for being extremely detail-oriented, he did not want to talk details. According to multiple media outlets, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued both Primo and the Spurs involving...
iheart.com

Spurs Lose To Denver

The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their game against the Denver Nuggets on the road in the Mile High City. The Spurs lost on Saturday night 126-101. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points. Devin Vassell added 20. The only other Spur to score in double-digits was Jakob Poeltl who dropped in 14 points.
Hoops Rumors

Nets owner Joe Tsa warn by 'strong voices' to reconsider hiring Ime Udoka

The Nets may be having second thoughts about hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach, tweets NBA reporter Marc Stein, who hears that “strong voices” are warning owner Joe Tsai about the potential move. Udoka emerged as the “strong frontrunner” for the job almost immediately after the decision to part ways with Steve Nash was announced last Tuesday.
Hoops Rumors

