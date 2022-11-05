WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Whitman College swimming teams capped their opening weekend in style, more than handling Pacific Lutheran with a pair of men's and women's victories in Northwest Conference action on Saturday at Harvey Pool. The men's team won 144-51 with the women's squad handling the Lutes 120-78. "We were so excited to jump into the competitive phase of our season this weekend," said Whitman coach Jenn Blomme. "It's fun to start off with some wins, but our main focal points have been how we're swimming - both technically and in terms of our pacing and race strategy. We learned a lot about all of that and are ready to do some good work in the coming weeks. I was also especially proud of the mindset and attitude of our team. These will make a huge difference as we move through the season."

