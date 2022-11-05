Read full article on original website
Related
whitman.edu
Brooke Valentine Posts Career High, Blues Take Down Pacific In Season Finale
FOREST GROVE, Ore. - Brooke Valentine delivered a career-high 33 digs, Megan Suka and Kenzie Martinez both posted a team-high 13 kills and the Whitman College women's volleyball team concluded the 2022 season with a 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14 win over Pacific (OR) in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night.
whitman.edu
Swimming Closes Opening With Two Wins Over PLU
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Whitman College swimming teams capped their opening weekend in style, more than handling Pacific Lutheran with a pair of men's and women's victories in Northwest Conference action on Saturday at Harvey Pool. The men's team won 144-51 with the women's squad handling the Lutes 120-78. "We were so excited to jump into the competitive phase of our season this weekend," said Whitman coach Jenn Blomme. "It's fun to start off with some wins, but our main focal points have been how we're swimming - both technically and in terms of our pacing and race strategy. We learned a lot about all of that and are ready to do some good work in the coming weeks. I was also especially proud of the mindset and attitude of our team. These will make a huge difference as we move through the season."
whitman.edu
Swimming Dominates UPS On Opening Night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Whitman College swimming teams got the season underway in style with dominant wins over the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night at Harvey Pool. The men's team won 133-72 with the women's squad topping the Loggers 112-91. The men's competition saw Tanner Filion lead the charge with four top finishes including an impressive performance on the final leg of the 200 freestyle relay to close the meet. He also won the 200 free (1:42.18) and 100 back (50.64) in which the Blues placed 1-2-3 with Peter Fitch and Peter Yamane finishing second and third respectively.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside draws No. 1 Chiawana in 4A state playoffs
Sunnyside’s set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9’s only representative in the 4A state football playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will play next Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia Conference. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
thatoregonlife.com
Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years
For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
This Superstar Has 17 #1 Songs and She’s From Pasco, Washington
If I told you that one of the most successful musicians of any genre was born and raised in Tri-Cities, would you believe me? Well, you should! Kristine W is one of dance music's icons and even if you don't explicitly listen to dance or club music, chances are you've heard at least one of her songs before.
“It’s a blessing,” Kennewick business owner opens second location in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One building, seven businesses, seven women. One of them is Wendy Howell, the owner of Chic and Unique Furniture in Kennewick and Richland. “So, I’ve kind of hand selected vendors that I want to bring with me, and I think we’re bringing so much to the Parkway,” Wendy said. Her location in The Parkway includes vendors inside,...
FOX 11 and 41
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. – For ten years the Motorcycle Run ‘Coats for Kids’ has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, “Los Bandidos.”. Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000...
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
nbcrightnow.com
Family of four displaced after Kennewick house catches fire early Sunday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Department is investigating a house fire off W 1st Ave just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Three adults and a child was in the home at the time of the fire. The original call showed the caller hung up before dispatch was able to find...
Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
opb.org
Outcry over nitrate pollution spurs changes to Eastern Oregon groundwater committee
A committee tasked with reducing groundwater pollution in Morrow and Umatilla counties is restructuring to address mounting concerns over hazardous nitrate contamination in local drinking water. On Friday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appointed new members for the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area committee and helped launch an...
nbcrightnow.com
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland
Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
Comments / 0