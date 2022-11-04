Read full article on original website
Related
GPB evening headlines for November 7, 2022
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Public Information Officer Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, center, speaks at a news briefing Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. A large fire burned inside a chemical plant where authorities ordered nearby neighborhoods to evacuate because of threats from toxic smoke and potential explosions. Emergency responders safely evacuated a small handful of employees working when the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Monday at the plant outside the port city of Brunswick, Ga., said Prosswimmer, who was on the scene with fire crews from Jacksonville, Fla., sent to help.
Waycross Journal-Herald
City manager executive session
The second installment of the search for the next City Manager in Waycross took another step this week with executive sessions by the Waycross City Commission. Commissioners had called meetings at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 8 and today (Wednesday, November 9). After the meetings were called to order, they were quickly adjorned to executive sessions for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the position that has been vacant since Tonya Parrish resigned in December.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Vito Rorbert Spinelli
WAYCROSS — Vito Rorbert Spinelli, age 94, passed away October 25, 2022. His parents, Nicolas and Frances Capodice Spinelli raised him in Massachusetts. He served four years in the United States Air Force. After discharge, he was a paper mill worker. Later, his interest in antiques brought him to owning and operating an antique store. Vito also had an interest in cooking, and he became a restaurant owner in Westfield, Mass., where he also served as chef, preparing delicious meals. Vito loved to cook and he loved working with and growing flowers.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Susan Gary Baker
WAYCROSS — Susan Gary Baker, 47, of Waycross died early Sunday morning, November 5, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness. She was born in Riverdale, Ga., to Tom Gary and Judith Hall Gary. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, and had made Waycross and Hinesville her home for the majority of her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
valdostatoday.com
Two arrested for Valdosta burglary
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
WJCL
Evacuation order issued for part of Coastal Georgia following chemical plant fire
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky Monday morning as first responders raced toward the fire. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said crews scrambled to put out the massive flames but they didn't have enough resources and additional crews were called out.
WALB 10
2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
valdostatoday.com
Bimbo plans to invest $200M in new Valdosta facility
VALDOSTA – Global baking company Grupo Bimbo plans to build a second Valdosta production facility investing over $200 million. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Johnny D. Carter, Jr.
WAYCROSS — Mr. Johnny D. Carter, Jr., 75, of Waycross died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Tampa, Fla., to the late John David Carter and Hazel Cason. Mr. Carter had made Waycross and Ware County his home for his entire life where he was raised on the family farm by his father and grandparents, Will and Arizona Minchew Carter.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
allongeorgia.com
Grupo Bimbo to Build New Facility in Lowndes County
Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. “Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ronald B. Jones
WAYCROSS — Mr. Ronald B. Jones, 77, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla. after an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross, and graduated from Waycross High School in 1964. Ronald served in the United States Army, and he retired from CSX Railroad as a lineman. His passions included fishing, bowling, watching TV and coin collecting.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022
All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
Waycross Journal-Herald
WCHS Preview -11/8
With a region championship secured in the high school trophy case, top-ranked Ware County begins its trek toward the elusive Class 5A state championship hardware Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Region 1 champion Gators (9-0), who are making a 21st straight playoff apperance, will host Region 2 fourth-seed Jones...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Indians Season Ends at Toombs
The Vidalia Indians 2022 football season came to an end Friday night, as they were defeated by Toombs County 34-0. It was just the 5th time that Vidalia has suffered a shutout at the hands of their cross-county rivals and the first since 2008. It also marked the first time Vidalia has lost back-to-back years since 2000 & 2001.
News4Jax.com
Industrial fire, explosions at Brunswick chemical plant prompt evacuations, shelter-in-place orders
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Residents in Southeast Georgia — the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove areas — were asked to evacuate and shelter in place after an industrial fire at the Symrise plant in Glynn County, according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners. According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue...
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
Comments / 0