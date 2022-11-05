Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
ESPN
Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
247Sports
Phoenix Suns Forward Cam Johnson Out Indefinitely
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery. The former North Carolina star sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Johnson has yet to undergo surgery, and no timetable has been given for his return.
Suns forward Cam Johnson, Blazers guards Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons out Saturday
The Phoenix Suns suffered a setback when starting forward Cam Johnson left Friday’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers with a right knee injury in the first quarter and was seen on crutches postgame. The Suns announced Johnson will miss the second contest of the two-game mini-series with Portland...
Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks adds evidence changes are needed
The Cardinals aren’t just losing. The Cardinals are lost. The head coach looks as clueless as he is powerless. The $230 million quarterback is regressing before our eyes. The general manager has laid a foundation from quicksand. And the owner seems more interested in hosting a Super Bowl than winning a Super Bowl.
Cardinals turn in another day of uninspiring football in loss to Seahawks
GLENDALE — For a handful of minutes on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals offense looked like it could do no wrong. Finally starting a game off with a visible sense of urgency, Arizona made minced meat of an improved Seattle Seahawks defense, needing just nine plays to travel 83 yards and find pay dirt behind a 22-yard catch-and-run by DeAndre Hopkins.
Rapid reactions: Cardinals fall further behind in NFC West with loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals knew the opportunity ahead of them entering Sunday. With three division games in a row starting with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, Arizona had the chance to make strides in the race. Sunday was a setback, as the Cardinals (3-6) fell 31-21 at home vs. Seattle (6-3)...
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns rematch victory over Portland Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns took all the drama out of this one. After losing twice to Portland this season by two points each time, the Suns ran away with a 102-82 victory Saturday at Footprint Center. They led by as many as 23 points in the first half in avenging Friday’s 108-106 loss that ended...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Off to Hot Start to Begin Season
The Phoenix Suns have come out to a scorching 7-2 record and have looked impressive despite some setbacks. This is the Suns' third-best start to the season through nine games in franchise history. The Suns sit atop the Western Conference standings by half a game to a surprising Utah Jazz...
Cardinals’ James Conner, D.J. Humphries active vs. Seattle Seahawks
GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries are officially active for the team’s Week 9 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. Both entered the contest as questionable. Conner was a limited participant throughout the week of practice with a ribs injury, while Humphries got in limited work on Friday as he continued to deal with a back issue.
Report: Vikings’ Smith fined for hit on Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, no flag thrown
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith received a $15,914 fine for a hit on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The play took place on a two-point conversion attempt with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter last Sunday. Arizona trailed 28-23...
Cardinals OL Will Hernandez questionable to return vs. Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez was ruled questionable to return in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Hernandez walked to the locker room with a trainer after the opening drive and was listed with a chest injury. Rookie lineman Lecitus Smith entered the game...
Arizona Cardinals offensive miscues compound in costly loss to Seahawks
Fox Sports reporter Pam Oliver said on the TV broadcast of Sunday’s Cardinals-Seahawks game that Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t happy at halftime with the continued mistakes his offense made in the first half. The Cardinals trailed 10-7 at the break after scoring on their opening possession,...
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
Report: Many teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at deadline
The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly asked by “several teams” about star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deadline passed on Tuesday and it was quite a busy day for the league that has a minimal amount of trade activity relative to other major sports leagues. Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has lit the league on fire over the last two weeks.
Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins scores 1st opening quarter touchdown of season
The Arizona Cardinals got the first quarter monkey off their back with a 22-yard strike to wideout DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Arizona had struggled mightily in the first quarters of games through eight weeks, getting outscored 58-9 in the opening period. After Seattle hit a field...
Arizona Cardinals slightly favored over NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are slight favorites over the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for the clash at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The spread for Arizona sits at -1.5 (-115) and the over/under is set at 48.5 as of Friday, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The spread and over/under do not correlate with...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0