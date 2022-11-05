ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ESPN

Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
247Sports

Phoenix Suns Forward Cam Johnson Out Indefinitely

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery. The former North Carolina star sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Johnson has yet to undergo surgery, and no timetable has been given for his return.
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Off to Hot Start to Begin Season

The Phoenix Suns have come out to a scorching 7-2 record and have looked impressive despite some setbacks. This is the Suns' third-best start to the season through nine games in franchise history. The Suns sit atop the Western Conference standings by half a game to a surprising Utah Jazz...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ James Conner, D.J. Humphries active vs. Seattle Seahawks

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries are officially active for the team’s Week 9 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. Both entered the contest as questionable. Conner was a limited participant throughout the week of practice with a ribs injury, while Humphries got in limited work on Friday as he continued to deal with a back issue.
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
Arizona Sports

Report: Many teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at deadline

The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly asked by “several teams” about star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deadline passed on Tuesday and it was quite a busy day for the league that has a minimal amount of trade activity relative to other major sports leagues. Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has lit the league on fire over the last two weeks.
