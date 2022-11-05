ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Royals pitch shutout, on to round two

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EB2P8_0izaoX1B00
Mason County’s Brady Sanders races downfield for a big gain. Sanders finished with 183 yards rushing in Mason County’s 33-0 victory over Rockcastle County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While it was the offense stealing most of the headlines throughout the regular season, it was Mason County’s defense that stole the show Friday night.

The Royals opened up the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs with a 33-0 victory over Rockcastle County, posting their first shutout of the season.

They stymied the Rockets rushing attack all evening, holding them to 55 yards on 28 carries. The Rockets came in averaging 258.9 yards per game on the ground.

“Defense wins championships. They’ve played great the last couple of weeks. I thought tonight the defense pulled the reins and stayed true to what we do. We reset the line of scrimmage and got after them,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

In order to be successful in November in Kentucky, a team has to be able to run the ball and stop the run. Check and check, the Royals tallying 315 yards in the rushing attack, paced by Brady Sanders with 183 yards on just 12 carries.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect from them defensively and what they were going to throw at us. But I thought as the game progressed and our offense got used to seeing it, we got more comfortable and once we got comfortable there’s not a lot of people that can stop us,” Sanders said.

It was a bit of a slow start for the Royals, an offense pouring in nearly 40 points per game not getting on the scoreboard until late into the second quarter.

After their first fourth and goal situation went incomplete on their first drive of the game, the Royals converted on a fourth and goal from the four when Keshaun Thomas hit Landon Scilley for a touchdown, finally putting the Royals on the board with 4:45 until half.

A quick stop in Rockcastle territory followed, Thomas then hitting Isaac Marshall on a fourth-and-24 from the Rockets 25 for a touchdown pass, giving the Royals a 14-0 lead at the half.

“We trust our guys and Keshaun made the right reads there. Landon did a nice job of high pointing the ball and making a play. Keshaun then executed and made the right read there on the throw to Isaac,” Wynn said. “Rockcastle did a good job of switching things up and moving guys around, they did a really good job with that, but in the end we still scored 33 points and came out with a win.”

The Royals opened up the second half with their second play from scrimmage going for a 46-yard Thomas touchdown run, racing down the sideline to make it 21-0 just 41 seconds into the third.

Sanders 37-yard touchdown run made it 27-0 in the early stages of the fourth, Thomas capping off the scoring on his quarterback sneak with 2:17 to play.

The Rockets had one more shot to put a dent in the scoreboard down to the Royals 21, but the final pass attempt of the game was broken up by Kayne Jones as the horn sounded.

It was the third time in the second half the Rockets were deep in Royals territory.

“We were just really aggressive tonight. Felt great to get the shutout,” Chad Clark-Roberts said. “Lineman held strong, linebackers did a good job of filling gaps and safeties did a good job of setting the edges.”

On to round two for Mason County as they improved to 11-0 on the season, a win shy of tying the program mark for most consecutive wins in a season without a loss.

“Good film for us to watch and get better from for us. We missed some things tonight and need to clean some up and we’ll fix those,” Wynn said.

They’ll host Estill County next week, the Engineers ending Lewis County’s season by a score of 52-18.

Rockcastle County’s season ends at 4-7.

The Royals finished with 432 yards of offense, Keshaun Thomas throwing for 117 and running for 80 more and being a part of four touchdowns, two passing, two rushing.

Marshall was his top receiver, hauling in three passes for 78 yards.

ROYALS 33, ROCKETS 0

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY – 0-0-0-0 — 0

MASON COUNTY – 0-14-7-12 — 33

Scoring

2nd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 4-yard pass to Scilley (4:45) Pugh pass to C. Sanders

(MC) Thomas 25-yard pass to Marshall (:20) Pass failed

3rd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 46-yard run (11:19) Moreland kick

4th Quarter

(MC) Sanders 37-yard run (9:29) Pass failed

(MC) Thomas 1-yard run (2:17) Pass failed

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Rockcastle 182 (Moore 10/22, Larkey 0/1), Mason 117 (Thomas 8/19

Rushing Yards: Rockcastle 55 (Larkey 11-31, Goodin 8-10, Moore 6-9, Jackson 3-5), Mason 315 (Sanders 12-183, Thomas 12-80, Caden Clark-Roberts 6-31, Chad Clark-Roberts 3-16, Walton 3-5)

Receiving: Rockcastle (Larkey 6-83, Tyree 1-51, Jackson 1-23, Kidwell 1-22), Mason (Marshall 3-78, Walton 2-16, Caden Clark-Roberts 1-10, Sanders 1-9, Scilley 1-4)

Turnovers: Rockcastle 0, Mason 2

Penalties: Rockcastle 15-78, Mason 6-70

Records : Rockcastle County 4-7, Mason County 11-0

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Howard viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

College basketball is back, and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to kick off their season against the Howard Bison on Monday night. Howard is an HBCU located in Washington D.C. and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bison are coming off a 16-13 record last season, the program’s first winning record since 2001-02.
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
CINCINNATI, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Campbell County, KY

No matter your mood, Campbell County offers a little bit of everything when it comes to attractions. It has thrilling destinations, lively entertainment, scenic sights, and more. It got its name from John Campbell, a Revolutionary war soldier and legislator who greatly contributed to the region. To this day, Campbell...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy