Royals pitch shutout, on to round two

Mason County’s Brady Sanders races downfield for a big gain. Sanders finished with 183 yards rushing in Mason County’s 33-0 victory over Rockcastle County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While it was the offense stealing most of the headlines throughout the regular season, it was Mason County’s defense that stole the show Friday night.

The Royals opened up the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs with a 33-0 victory over Rockcastle County, posting their first shutout of the season.

They stymied the Rockets rushing attack all evening, holding them to 55 yards on 28 carries. The Rockets came in averaging 258.9 yards per game on the ground.

“Defense wins championships. They’ve played great the last couple of weeks. I thought tonight the defense pulled the reins and stayed true to what we do. We reset the line of scrimmage and got after them,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

In order to be successful in November in Kentucky, a team has to be able to run the ball and stop the run. Check and check, the Royals tallying 315 yards in the rushing attack, paced by Brady Sanders with 183 yards on just 12 carries.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect from them defensively and what they were going to throw at us. But I thought as the game progressed and our offense got used to seeing it, we got more comfortable and once we got comfortable there’s not a lot of people that can stop us,” Sanders said.

It was a bit of a slow start for the Royals, an offense pouring in nearly 40 points per game not getting on the scoreboard until late into the second quarter.

After their first fourth and goal situation went incomplete on their first drive of the game, the Royals converted on a fourth and goal from the four when Keshaun Thomas hit Landon Scilley for a touchdown, finally putting the Royals on the board with 4:45 until half.

A quick stop in Rockcastle territory followed, Thomas then hitting Isaac Marshall on a fourth-and-24 from the Rockets 25 for a touchdown pass, giving the Royals a 14-0 lead at the half.

“We trust our guys and Keshaun made the right reads there. Landon did a nice job of high pointing the ball and making a play. Keshaun then executed and made the right read there on the throw to Isaac,” Wynn said. “Rockcastle did a good job of switching things up and moving guys around, they did a really good job with that, but in the end we still scored 33 points and came out with a win.”

The Royals opened up the second half with their second play from scrimmage going for a 46-yard Thomas touchdown run, racing down the sideline to make it 21-0 just 41 seconds into the third.

Sanders 37-yard touchdown run made it 27-0 in the early stages of the fourth, Thomas capping off the scoring on his quarterback sneak with 2:17 to play.

The Rockets had one more shot to put a dent in the scoreboard down to the Royals 21, but the final pass attempt of the game was broken up by Kayne Jones as the horn sounded.

It was the third time in the second half the Rockets were deep in Royals territory.

“We were just really aggressive tonight. Felt great to get the shutout,” Chad Clark-Roberts said. “Lineman held strong, linebackers did a good job of filling gaps and safeties did a good job of setting the edges.”

On to round two for Mason County as they improved to 11-0 on the season, a win shy of tying the program mark for most consecutive wins in a season without a loss.

“Good film for us to watch and get better from for us. We missed some things tonight and need to clean some up and we’ll fix those,” Wynn said.

They’ll host Estill County next week, the Engineers ending Lewis County’s season by a score of 52-18.

Rockcastle County’s season ends at 4-7.

The Royals finished with 432 yards of offense, Keshaun Thomas throwing for 117 and running for 80 more and being a part of four touchdowns, two passing, two rushing.

Marshall was his top receiver, hauling in three passes for 78 yards.

ROYALS 33, ROCKETS 0

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY – 0-0-0-0 — 0

MASON COUNTY – 0-14-7-12 — 33

Scoring

2nd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 4-yard pass to Scilley (4:45) Pugh pass to C. Sanders

(MC) Thomas 25-yard pass to Marshall (:20) Pass failed

3rd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 46-yard run (11:19) Moreland kick

4th Quarter

(MC) Sanders 37-yard run (9:29) Pass failed

(MC) Thomas 1-yard run (2:17) Pass failed

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Rockcastle 182 (Moore 10/22, Larkey 0/1), Mason 117 (Thomas 8/19

Rushing Yards: Rockcastle 55 (Larkey 11-31, Goodin 8-10, Moore 6-9, Jackson 3-5), Mason 315 (Sanders 12-183, Thomas 12-80, Caden Clark-Roberts 6-31, Chad Clark-Roberts 3-16, Walton 3-5)

Receiving: Rockcastle (Larkey 6-83, Tyree 1-51, Jackson 1-23, Kidwell 1-22), Mason (Marshall 3-78, Walton 2-16, Caden Clark-Roberts 1-10, Sanders 1-9, Scilley 1-4)

Turnovers: Rockcastle 0, Mason 2

Penalties: Rockcastle 15-78, Mason 6-70

Records : Rockcastle County 4-7, Mason County 11-0