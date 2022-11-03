ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa

It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone

At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

