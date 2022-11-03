Read full article on original website
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa
It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone
At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Panthers Fire Two Assistant Coaches After Crushing Loss To Bengals
The Carolina Panthers were down 35-0 at halftime of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite outscoring Cincinnati 21-7 in the second half, Carolina suffered their fifth loss in six weeks yesterday, prompting interim head coach Steve Wilks to make several coaching changes. ...
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Performance
Another week of Sunday Night Football, another Cris Collinsworth performance. Collinsworth is on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth's performance on NBC. "You gotta be some kind of sick bastard...
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
Panthers Are Cutting Practice Squad Quarterback This Monday
The Panthers are shaking up their quarterback depth chart following a blowout loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Carolina is reportedly cutting quarterback Jacob Eason from the practice squad. Eason had previously been serving as the team's third-string quarterback. However, with Sam ...
NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
Saints Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The New Orleans Saints are adding a veteran offensive weapon to the mix ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the Ravens. The Saints have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Kevin White to the active 53-man roster. Several weeks ago White made a big play for the Saints with a 64-yard ...
Boston College vs. NC State Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 11 (Don't Be Scared to Bet Backup QBs)
NC State has lost their quarterback, but are still hanging in as a top 25 team in the country and currently 17th in the AP poll after beating Wake Forest with M.J. Morris at quarterback. Now, Morris will try to lead his team to a win over Boston College, who could also be without their starting quarterback in Phil Jurkovec.
