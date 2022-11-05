Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
NBC Sports
Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return
The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
Yardbarker
How Jazz Outlasted Clippers on the Road, 110-102
The Utah Jazz continue to raise eyebrows around the NBA. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points while knocking down six three-pointers to lead the Utah Jazz to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-102. Paul George led all scorers with 34 points in a losing cause. Utah led for most...
FOX Sports
Chicago hosts Toronto in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -3; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago went 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Sacramento, aims to end 5-game slide
Sacramento Kings (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 234.5. BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Warriors take on Sacramento. Golden State went 33-19 in Western...
FOX Sports
Ben Simmons set to return to Nets in Dallas on Monday night
DALLAS (AP) — Ben Simmons is expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup Monday night against Dallas after missing four games because of left knee soreness. The Nets upgraded Simmons from questionable to available, and Simmons told reporters at their shootaround that he planned to play and expected to be limited to about 20 minutes.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
FOX Sports
Is LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue?
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for answers. After losing their first five games, the Lakers appeared to be stabilizing themselves with back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans. Then, they lost back-to-back games at home to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, falling to 2-7.
Paul George's 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
Despite Paul George's efforts, the Clippers are last in NBA points per game. Their offensive woes once again popped up in a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
ESPN
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard ‘progressing well’ but no return date in sight
The return of Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard remains up in the air. Coach Tyronn Lue saying Leonard is “progressing well”
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
ESPN
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
FOX Sports
NBA Debate: Where Nets go from here, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence
It would be difficult to talk about the current state of the NBA without talking about Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, a team many thought would have a bounce-back season with a healthier roster, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons: They parted ways with their head coach, Steve Nash, after 2-5 start to the season; they suspended Irving for "failure to disavow antisemitism"; and their top target to replace Nash, Ime Udoka, is serving a season-long suspension for an improper relationship with a female member of the Boston Celtics' staff.
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers
NEW YORK — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win."I feel good about where my game is at,'' Nedeljkovic said. "When you beat good teams, it's huge."Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first to give the Rangers the lead. Jaroslav Halak had 33...
