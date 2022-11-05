It would be difficult to talk about the current state of the NBA without talking about Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, a team many thought would have a bounce-back season with a healthier roster, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons: They parted ways with their head coach, Steve Nash, after 2-5 start to the season; they suspended Irving for "failure to disavow antisemitism"; and their top target to replace Nash, Ime Udoka, is serving a season-long suspension for an improper relationship with a female member of the Boston Celtics' staff.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO