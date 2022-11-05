Read full article on original website
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.
College Station prepares for all things Christmas
As the air starts to feel a bit crisp in the early morning and in the late evening, residents can look forward to all things Christmas in the coming weeks. College Station City Council heard a presentation on the Christmas in College Station Campaign on Oct. 27, which was put together by Visit College Station. Aubrey Nettles, the city’s tourism marketing manager, relayed all the upcoming events residents can attend for the kickoff to the holiday season.
Symphony concert master and Salúd join orchestra on Sunday
For well more than two decades, Javier Chaparro has been concert master of our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, and every time he performs a violin solo, the audience goes wild. Chaparro’s musical talent isn’t limited to the violin, although the music he creates with that instrument is magical....
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn meets the media at her weekly press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 7, 2022)
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title. Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran...
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M Football running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
NCAA Regional Preview: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Wendel McRaven previews this Friday's NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional in College Station. (November 7, 2022)
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
College Station girls earn bronze medal at Class 5A state cross country meet
ROUND ROCK — College Station senior Megan Roberts and junior Katherine Brunson had all-state performances to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Old Settlers Park. Roberts finished seventh in 18 minutes, 30.2 seconds over the 5K...
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Snook 33, Louise 14
LOUISE — Snook’s Garrett Hyvl and J. Beaux Hruska gave the Bluejays the lead for good with second-quarter touchdown runs, and they held on for a 33-14 victory over Louise on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. Tied at 14, Snook (4-5, 2-4) took the lead on...
Texas A&M reports October edition of economic indicators cycle
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the October 2022 edition Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy remains steady and did not see much change since the previous report. “Our business cycle index moving from July to August, it has been basically flat," Dennis...
Rockdale 46, McGregor 38
McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams. Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards...
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Florida in a Southeastern Conference game at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie...
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Bryan girls basketball team defeats Rudder to open season
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Rudder 59-37 to open the season Friday at Viking Gym. The Lady Vikings will host Brenham, while host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Blinn men's basketball team races past Lone Star-Tomball 130-57
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used all 16 of its players in a 130-57 victory over Lone Star-Tomball on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Freshman guard Joey Ramirez led Blinn (1-1) with 20 points, while sophomore guard Marco Foster had 13 and sophomore guard Elijah Elliott added 12.
Texas A&M-Florida quarter-by-quarter
Missing players: Texas A&M had six players out with the flu and six more out with injuries. Quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start last week, topped the list. Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who both had started every game, were also missing along with true freshman Kam Dewberry, who started the last two games at left guard. Nickelback Antonio Johnson, a preseason All-American, missed his third straight game.
