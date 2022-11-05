The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.

