DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
vivathematadors.com
Four Down Territory: TCU holds on to beat Texas Tech
Two losses in a row has Texas Tech sitting at 4-5 after nine games. The Red Raiders gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter to fall below .500 on the season. Let’s get into it. First Down: RUN. THE. BALL. We made a big deal about this after...
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
Losing does this. It divides us fans, people argue about things that aren’t solvable or things that don’t have an easy answer or that they have zero control over. I don’t have a problem with the offense and how Kittley is calling plays. It hasn’t been perfect, but generally speaking, I’m pretty good. I’d also add that I watched quite a bit of Western Kentucky from last year and I don’t recall this number of called quarterback runs. Kinda makes you wonder about how or why that’s in the offense. I’m spit-balling here, but what if a running quarterback is maybe a two-part reason: 1) having a running quarterback changes the math for the defense, if a quarterback doesn’t have to be accounted for, then the defense is using 11 defenders to account for 10 players. But if there’s a running quarterback, then 11 defenders are accounting for all 11 offensive players. 2) I think there might be the possibility that having a running quarterback is something that McGuire might like a lot. I think seeing Baylor last week and how they use the quarterback and knowing how McGuire wants this tough group of players, from the quarterback to the kicker, that having a quarterback who is a threat is definitely a feature for McGuire. I want to be clear, that I don’t know anything, just figuring that with Kittley not having that aspect in his offense last year, that it seems new in that regard.
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
fox4news.com
From backup QB to Heisman contender, Max Duggan is leading TCU on a historic season
FORT WORTH, Texas - Senior quarterback Max Duggan is at the heart of TCU football's 8-0 start to the season. The Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason media poll, are currently ranked 7th in the nation heading into Saturday's home showdown with Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on FOX4.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
Texas Longhorns vs. TCU: ESPN 'College GameDay' is Coming to Austin
ESPN's iconic college football pregame show will be coming to Austin for the Texas vs. TCU game.
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
lcuchaps.com
Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City
OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
vivathematadors.com
Hub City Homers: Basketball Primer
Basketball season is finally upon us. Texas Tech looks to continue to improve in the Mark Adams era, and just like across the country a lot of new faces will be a part of the effort. Kendall is recording solo on this one, bringing 27ish minutes of basketball content to...
texashsfootball.com
Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A
FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fox34.com
End Zone: Friday, November 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
