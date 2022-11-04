Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
‘Dahmer’ EP Ryan Murphy on the Netflix Series’ Popularity: ‘People Are Looking to Find a Place to Put Their Anxiety’
The intense real-life subject matter of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn’t detracted folks from tuning into the show. Netflix’s 10-episode drama has accumulated over 500 million hours in views and has been seen in at least 56 million homes since it debuted in September. However, at least once cast member, Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, Step Brothers), who plays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, had reservations about joining the series.
Julia Fox Opens Up About How the 'Notoriety' of Dating Kanye West Has Affected Her Acting Career
Julia Fox is opening up about the impact her relationship with Kanye West has had on her career, and, let's just say, it hasn't been what she'd consider to be good. The actress exploded into the spotlight with their short-lived relationship, but despite what many proclaim, not all press is good press; the splashy headlines the two inspired seem to hold some negative weight when it comes to her acting career.
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
Kevin Hart Wishes Son Hendrix Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My Guy for Life'
Kevin Hart is saying happy birthday to his son Hendrix Hart with a wholesome tribute on social media. The actor and comedian, 43, shared a celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in honor of his son turning 15, and the photos are enough to melt anyone's heart. "Happy B...
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Comments / 0