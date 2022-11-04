Read full article on original website
‘Dahmer’ EP Ryan Murphy on the Netflix Series’ Popularity: ‘People Are Looking to Find a Place to Put Their Anxiety’
The intense real-life subject matter of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn’t detracted folks from tuning into the show. Netflix’s 10-episode drama has accumulated over 500 million hours in views and has been seen in at least 56 million homes since it debuted in September. However, at least once cast member, Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, Step Brothers), who plays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, had reservations about joining the series.
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
‘The Good Doctor’: Brandon Larracuente to Become Series Regular
Brandon Larracuente, who has a recurring role in ABC‘s The Good Doctor, has just become a series regular just ahead of the medical drama series’ landmark 100th episode. The promotion comes only four episodes after his introduction as resident Dr. Danny Perez. Fellow guest star Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first-year Danica Powell, remains a recurring character.
‘The Resident’ Gives Billie a New Love Interest, But What Did That Dance With Conrad Mean? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 “The Chimera.”]. At the beginning of the season, co-creator Amy Holden Jones teased “potential with someone new” when it comes to Dr. Billie Sutton’s (Jessica Lucas) love life on The Resident moving forward after Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) got together. And in “The Chimera,” it looks like we met that “new” person: Ian Anthony Dale’s Dr. James Yamada.
Kevin Hart Wishes Son Hendrix Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My Guy for Life'
Kevin Hart is saying happy birthday to his son Hendrix Hart with a wholesome tribute on social media. The actor and comedian, 43, shared a celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in honor of his son turning 15, and the photos are enough to melt anyone's heart. "Happy B...
Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of 'Creed III'
Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in "Creed III." Stallone, who began playing "Rocky" in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out. "That's a regretful situation because I know what it could...
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
Kim Cattrall Stuns in Strapless Mini-Dress At Glamour Women of the Year Awards—See the Photos
Kim Cattrall was a shimmering vision at this year's Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she made a statement on the red carpet with a sleek black mini-dress. The Sex and the City alum, 66, turned heads at the event in London on Tuesday, Nov. 8, rocking a trendy black number embellished with a sequined strapless top.
Julia Fox Opens Up About How the 'Notoriety' of Dating Kanye West Has Affected Her Acting Career
Julia Fox is opening up about the impact her relationship with Kanye West has had on her career, and, let's just say, it hasn't been what she'd consider to be good. The actress exploded into the spotlight with their short-lived relationship, but despite what many proclaim, not all press is good press; the splashy headlines the two inspired seem to hold some negative weight when it comes to her acting career.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
