How to Create a Macro in Excel
Excel offers the feature of recording macros to computerize recurring tasks. Macros are a set of commands compiled together in the form of a code that can run recorded instructions to automate a task. You can use Macros when you repeat the same set of functions on Excel. Running macros saves time in tasks that generally take some time.
How to Delete Reading List on Mac
Do you often save many articles or web pages on the reading list? Are you having trouble finding your intended saved items? If so, you may want to delete some of the items on your reading list that you have finished reading or are no longer interested in. If you...
How to Fix “No Root File System is Defined” Error
Were you about to install a Linux operating system or its boot files on a partition and ended up stuck with the “No root file system is defined” error? You may end up hampering other data on your disk while trying to fix it. But this error is not so rare and won’t be fatal to your data if tackled properly.
How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error
Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories. Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load...
How to Calculate Break-Even Analysis in Excel
Break-Even is when the total revenue generated is equal to the total cost. To any company, meeting the break-even point is significant as it means that they’ve generated enough revenue to cover the total costs. With the advent of digitalization, Excel has become the go-to program for most professionals to keep tabs on their finances.
How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop
Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error
IMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.
“Input Signal Out of Range” on Monitor? Try These 6 Fixes
You’ll likely get the “Input Signal Out of Range” message on your monitor when using it as an external display for your laptop or console. Also, some Intel users have encountered this error when reinstalling their graphics drivers. Primarily, this is caused when the monitor doesn’t support...
JavaScript Ordinals: Adding st, nd, rd and th Suffixes to a Number
In Javascript, it's usually considered best practice to work with absolute numbers, as number is a defined type. However, when expressing these numbers in user interfaces, it's more likely we'll want to express them differently. For example, consider I have the following list of numbers. I want to still store them as numbers, but then add nd, st, rd, or th when showing them to the user:
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Each And Every One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
PS5 or PS4 Controller Flashing White? Try These Fixes
PlayStation peripherals may have odd behaviors. Some of these are specific indicators, while others result from bugs. For example, if you see the PS5 or PS4 controller flashing white error, which is not something that should worry you. The light isn’t usually white. But when it is, it’s commonly telling...
Typescript Replaced Javascript to Became the World's Favourite Language
Typescript has surpassed Javascript to become the world’s favorite language. A new report by CircleCI gives data for 3 years 2019, 2020 and 2022. According to the report, Javascript remained in the top position for 2019 and 2020 but was replaced by Typescript in 2022 as the world’s favorite language. Before that Typescript was in third and second spot respectively.
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
How to Find Roku Remote that is Lost
We often tend to misplace our Roku remote, especially when there are kids or toddlers at our house. Without a remote, browsing through the Roku system menu can be very difficult. So, can we find our lost Roku remote?. Luckily, if you are using a Roku remote that supports the...
Improve API Performance by Using Debounce in JavaScript
Imagine your web application makes requests to an API endpoint and each request has a price, debouncing the request operation may save you a great deal of money. There are cases where you have long-running operations and these operations are in a position where they can be fired frequently by your application users. Such operations invoked continuously may affect the performance of your web application.
A Closer Look at Immediately Invoked Function Expressions (IIFE) in JavaScript
Immediately invoked function expressions, or IIFE, are functions that are run as soon as you define the function. You may also see people refer to them as anonymous functions. They give us an easy way to isolate variables within a function, and not globally - after which we can easily run the function immediately. They are also useful for running async functions when a top level await is not available.
JavaScript Loops: for/forEach/for.. in/for.. of Explained
There are quite a few ways in Javascript to loop through an array of items or any other iterable item in Javascript. You may have seen them:. for(let item = 0; item < arr.length; ++item) This may seem like a lot of ways to accomplish the same thing, but they...
[Solved] “SD Card is Blank or Has Unsupported File System” Error
“SD card is blank or has an unsupported file system” is a common error if you use an SD card on your Android device. It generally appears while trying to access the SD card files, especially on a device that does not support the file or the file system of the card.
Gmail adding package tracking feature ahead of holiday shopping season
The holiday season is approaching and Gmail aims to help U.S. shoppers with new tracking features. Google said users can see a “simple” view of packing and tracking delivery information in their inbox. For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will display the delivery status in the inbox view...
