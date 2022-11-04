Men’s Basketball: Knights lose 88-71 against Truett-McConnell in season opener

St. Andrews guard Brodie Clark (3) attempts a free throw during Friday night’s game against Truett-McConnell. Photos| Michael Ziebell/ Michael Ziebell Photography

LAURINBURG— Following the Lady Knights’ basketball game Friday evening, the men’s basketball team (0-1, 0-1 Appalachian Athletic Conference) opened up their season against the Truett-McConnell Bears (1-1, 1-0 AAC) in hopes of starting the season off with a win against a conference rival. But, after a close first half, the Bears were able to pull away with timely shots for an 88-71 victory.

From tip-off, both teams started the game off with a quick pace. The first half saw a back-and-forth battle on the boards with both teams coming up with stops in the first few minutes of the game. The Knights never held a lead in the contest, but they were able to tie the game in the first half at 14 apiece, off a Caleb Montgomery (7 points, 3-3 FG) layup assisted by Ameil Malone (6 points, 3-9 FG).

The Bears played a game of runs, where consistently in the first half, the team would go on quick 10-0 runs to give them a comfortable lead, but the Knights kept pushing the pace to keep it close. With just over five minutes left in the first half, the Knights trailed the Bears 31-22. However, St. Andrews would go on a 13-6 run to close out the half, down 37-35.

In the second half, the Bears would start to find their stride, allowing only two points from the Knights in the first six minutes of play. After a series of runs from both sides, the rebound battle would derail St. Andrews from making a comeback in the second half.

The Bears out-rebounded the Knights 44-27, and 14-8 on offensive rebounds. Despite the loss, the Knights had three players score double-digit points (Garrett McRae 24 points, Brodie Clark 13 points, Ryan Carter 10 points). The Knights also shot 41.5 percent, compared to the Bears’ 48.6 percent.

St. Andrews will now look towards their seven-game road trip (five in-conference games). Their next matchup is against Montreat College on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.