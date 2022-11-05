Read full article on original website
Wheeling brothers continue family coaching legacy
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Soccer is in their blood. These Ohio Valley brothers are continuing their family legacy and coaching soccer at the collegiate level. Sean and Brandon Regan grew up in the Friendly City, both attending college at what was then, Wheeling Jesuit University. Brandon has been coaching for 12 years. This is his […]
WTOV 9
Venue change for Steubenville- Columbus East regional football semifinal Saturday
Saturday's Ohio Division IV region 15 football semifinal between 2 seed Steubenville and 3 seed Columbus East will now be played at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia. The original location was Sulsberger Stadium at Zanesville High School. Kick off is still 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this game...
voiceofmotown.com
Where West Virginia Stands on Firing Neal Brown
(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Morgantown, West Virginia – There was a lot of smoke surrounding Neal Brown – and possibly Shane Lyons – being fired by West Virginia University today. However, nothing has materialized yet. In fact, it was an incredibly quiet day in Morgantown today. With that...
Metro News
WVSSAC High School Football Playoff Schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Complete first-round schedule for the WVSSAC high school football playoffs. All games will be played on Friday, November 11 or Saturday, November 12. Dates and times were selected Sunday by the visiting teams at WVSSAC headquarters in Parkersburg. Class AAA. No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No....
2022-23 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball
Projecting how the Mountaineers will do this season.
voiceofmotown.com
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s. Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:
WTOV 9
Path dedicated at Wheeling Park
Wheeling, W.Va — “It's really given us a wonderful opportunity for families to reengage in the park, exercise and work on their both physically and mentally," said Bob Beckenpaugh. Among many accomplishments he made in the park, Dr. Hofreuter served on the wheeling park commission for 20 years...
After a long, hard road, Parker Stewart returns to Pitt — where it all began
Parker Stewart’s early college basketball career was marked by more off-court tragedy and on-court defeat than seems fair for any young man to endure. He was talented enough to play for Pitt and Indiana in two high-profile, power conferences, but when he was confronted with his final season of eligibility this year, he opted for a greater cause.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss
Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
voiceofmotown.com
Popular Social Media Page Pegs Neal Brown as “Unlikable”
Though Neal Brown has been under heat for his coaching performance, many fans would agree that he is one of the friendliest coaches in the game today. However, despite many seeing Brown in this light, there are some who do not. Big Game Boomer, a popular Twitter page, revealed their...
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early
The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback on their roster soon.
A hometown success story returns to his stomping grounds of Wintersville, Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jeffrey Hatcher is an acclaimed writer and actor, with several of his plays making their way to Broadway. Now, he’s returned to Wintersville to share his experiences through the Herald-Star Speaker Series, where WTRF is a proud sponsor of the event. This is the 10th annual speaker series, and Ross […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
