Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Wheeling brothers continue family coaching legacy

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Soccer is in their blood.   These Ohio Valley brothers are continuing their family legacy and coaching soccer at the collegiate level.  Sean and Brandon Regan grew up in the Friendly City, both attending college at what was then, Wheeling Jesuit University.   Brandon has been coaching for 12 years.  This is his […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Where West Virginia Stands on Firing Neal Brown

(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Morgantown, West Virginia – There was a lot of smoke surrounding Neal Brown – and possibly Shane Lyons – being fired by West Virginia University today. However, nothing has materialized yet. In fact, it was an incredibly quiet day in Morgantown today. With that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC High School Football Playoff Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Complete first-round schedule for the WVSSAC high school football playoffs. All games will be played on Friday, November 11 or Saturday, November 12. Dates and times were selected Sunday by the visiting teams at WVSSAC headquarters in Parkersburg. Class AAA. No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Path dedicated at Wheeling Park

Wheeling, W.Va — “It's really given us a wonderful opportunity for families to reengage in the park, exercise and work on their both physically and mentally," said Bob Beckenpaugh. Among many accomplishments he made in the park, Dr. Hofreuter served on the wheeling park commission for 20 years...
WHEELING, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game

West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
AMES, IA
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss

Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
AMES, IA
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Popular Social Media Page Pegs Neal Brown as “Unlikable”

Though Neal Brown has been under heat for his coaching performance, many fans would agree that he is one of the friendliest coaches in the game today. However, despite many seeing Brown in this light, there are some who do not. Big Game Boomer, a popular Twitter page, revealed their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

