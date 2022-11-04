Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Matt Holliday named Cardinals’ bench coach
Seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday is the new bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. The team announced the 2023 coaching
St. Louis Cardinals: So who is new pitching coach Dusty Blake?
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced new staff changes for the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at who Dusty Blake is and what he brings (or can bring) to the Cardinals pitching staff. There will be a new pitching coach in town, as Mike Maddux (and the...
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for November 8, 2022
Lynn Worthy writes about what the Royals will be looking for in a pitching coach. “We have some reason to believe that some of our processes that we implemented and got a bit heavy-handed with — mainly the game-planning perspective that we emphasized more than we probably should at the lower levels — probably has hindered us,” Picollo said at that time.
Matt Holliday is a St. Louis Cardinal Again – As a Bench Coach
Matt Holliday was just elected into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and now he's back, this time as a bench coach for the 2023 team. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today through their official website who their 2023 coaching staff will include. Here's the roster they shared:. New...
