kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
kfgo.com
3 charged in death of homeless Fargo man
FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have been charged in the murder of a homeless Fargo man, whose body was found near the Red River north of Main Avenue last Sunday morning. George Ortiz, 38, is charged with murder. David Reyneros, 25, faces an evidence tampering charge. Ortiz and Reyneros are both from Fargo. 29-year-old Joseph Poitra, who has no permanent address, is charged withy accomplice to murder.
kvrr.com
Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County
(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Sheriff Jahner debates Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew King
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men went toe to toe Friday afternoon in the first and only debate before next week’s election all in an effort to be Cass County’s top cop. Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Janner and Cass County Deputy Mathew King went back and forth...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
fergusnow.com
2022 Over the River Holiday Festival
The 6th Annual Over the River Holiday Festival in Fergus Falls is happening on Saturday, December 3rd. Once again, the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all kinds of fun and entertainment to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
kfgo.com
Foreigner coming to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on May 10th
FARGO – Foreigner is coming to Fargo. The multi-platinum album hitmakers will bring their “Greatest Hits Tour” to Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
trfradio.com
State Patrol Says Alcohol Was Involved in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday Afternoon
A Mahnomen area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jennifer Marie Beckman, 50, was injured when the southbound 2017 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway into the ditch and rolled near 240th Avenue in Mahnomen County. Beckman was taken...
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
kfgo.com
Police called after dispute between MN state senate candidate, ex-wife
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police were called after a dispute between Republican State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer and his ex-wife. A police report obtained by KFGO News through an open records request shows that police responded to a south Moorhead home last night during a child exchange between Bohmer and his ex-wife, Kate. The report says officers were on the scene for nearly 40 minutes with Dan Bohmer recording the events.
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
