96.5 The Walleye

valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

3 charged in death of homeless Fargo man

FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have been charged in the murder of a homeless Fargo man, whose body was found near the Red River north of Main Avenue last Sunday morning. George Ortiz, 38, is charged with murder. David Reyneros, 25, faces an evidence tampering charge. Ortiz and Reyneros are both from Fargo. 29-year-old Joseph Poitra, who has no permanent address, is charged withy accomplice to murder.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home

FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County

(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

2022 Over the River Holiday Festival

The 6th Annual Over the River Holiday Festival in Fergus Falls is happening on Saturday, December 3rd. Once again, the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all kinds of fun and entertainment to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mail theft in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Foreigner coming to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on May 10th

FARGO – Foreigner is coming to Fargo. The multi-platinum album hitmakers will bring their “Greatest Hits Tour” to Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
FARGO, ND
beckersasc.com

Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Police called after dispute between MN state senate candidate, ex-wife

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police were called after a dispute between Republican State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer and his ex-wife. A police report obtained by KFGO News through an open records request shows that police responded to a south Moorhead home last night during a child exchange between Bohmer and his ex-wife, Kate. The report says officers were on the scene for nearly 40 minutes with Dan Bohmer recording the events.
MOORHEAD, MN
