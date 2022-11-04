Read full article on original website
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
How Bismarck plans to handle the 2022 winter storm
However, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the highways did stay mostly clear throughout the day.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
KFYR-TV
Voting underway across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Everything You Need To Know About The Snowstorm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A major snowstorm will impact much of North Dakota. The impacts depend on where you’re located. If you’re in southern and eastern ND, you’ll have the highest impacts. Wednesday: Light to moderate snow will move through NW and north central ND. Light accumulation is possible. There’s also a chance for freezing […]
Destination Dakota: Cappuccino on Collins in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Don’t blink when you pass by 105 Collins Avenue in Mandan, or you might miss a small coffee shop that offers a diverse drink menu and an inviting environment. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the owner and operator of Cappuccino on Collins in Mandan, Trish Camisa, to talk more about her […]
kfgo.com
Two seriously injured on icy, snow-covered I-94 crash near Mandan, ND
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Weather may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash on I-94, five miles west of Mandan Monday afternoon around 2:30. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling east on the interstate crossed the median and struck the rear wheels of a westbound semi.
rtands.com
BNSF Bismark-Mandan Bridge Likely to be Torn Down
RT&S has reported often on the ongoing debate/battle between BNSF and the Friends of the Rail Bridge, a local preservation group trying to save the old BNSF bridge in the Bismark-Mandin area. BNSF wants to build a new bridge and remove the old one, while the “Friends” are not opposed...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck neighborhood makes annual donation to Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Family traditions are an important part of our holiday celebrations. Whether that’s trick-or-treating with cousins or going to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving, there’s probably something special attached to the holidays for us all. One Bismack family’s Halloween tradition is catching on and we...
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #11!
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
valleynewslive.com
More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
KFYR-TV
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington state man is in custody after Bismarck police claim he intended to sell large quantities of fentanyl pills. Evan Darden, 31, was booked into the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center last Thursday. Police say they found Darden in possession of 870 fentanyl pills and a source told police Darden picked up 2,000 fentanyl pills in Washington to be delivered in Bismarck/Mandan. According to court documents, Darden admitted to police he received multiple shipments of fentanyl pills to sell.
KFYR-TV
Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State troopers say two people from Bismarck went to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash on icy roads Monday around 2:30 p.m. as the snow fell. It happened about five miles west of Mandan when a pickup crossed the median and hit a...
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
Several breweries and businesses gave recommendations.
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up.
