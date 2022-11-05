Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
COMEBACK KIDS: Conneaut Authors Pair of Epic Rallies to Win Fourth Consecutive D10 3A Volleyball Title
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Conneaut had not one but two comebacks for the ages in Saturday’s District 10 3A title match against Warren. The No. 1 seed Eagles rallied from deficits of 11 and nine in the first and second sets to earn a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17) win over No. 3 Warren for their fourth consecutive D10 crown.
d9and10sports.com
McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
d9and10sports.com
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood Turns in Flawless Effort to Beat Cochranton for D10 Class 1A Volleyball Championship
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Maplewood picked the perfect time to play its best match of the season. Sadie Thomas set the tone early with 10 of her 22 kills in the first set as the Tigers beat Cochranton for the District 10 title, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) for the 19th District 10 title in program history.
d9and10sports.com
D9 1A Playoffs: Keystone Wins First Postseason Game Since 1989; Fox Tosses 7 TDs in Brockway Rout
KNOX, Pa. – Keystone used two big scoring plays in the opening seconds of the first two quarters to secure its first postseason win since 1989 with a 35-15 victory over Union/A-C Valley in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals Friday night at Keystone High School. “It’s been a...
d9and10sports.com
College Wrestling: Purdue Dominates Clarion Open; Clarion, Edinboro, Pitt Each With One Champion
CLARION, Pa. – Purdue had four champions at the 2022 Clarion Open held at Tippin Gym Sunday, while Edinboro, Clarion, and Pitt each had one champion. Winning from Purdue was Matt Ramos at 125 pounds, Dustin Norris at 135 pounds, Parker Fillius at 141 pounds, and Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds.
d9and10sports.com
Cambridge Springs, Maplewood FB Earn D10 1A Quarterfinal Wins; Mercyhurst Prep, Seneca Advance in 2A
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Bend but don’t break. No. 4 Cambridge Springs built a 21-0 lead and held off a furious Mercer rally for a 21-14 win in the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday from Meadville’s Bender Field. The win sets up a semifinal date with top-seed...
d9and10sports.com
RUNNING TO GOLD: Prep Girls, Grove City Boys Claim PIAA Cross Country Team State Titles
HERSHEY, Pa. – It was a historic day for District 10 at the PIAA cross country championships, as the Cathedral Prep girls won the Class 2A state title, while the Grove City boys did the same on the Class 2A boys’ side. Prep won a tight four-team race...
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: W&J Topples Grove City; Farrell Grad Butler Helps Westminster to Win
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Jacob Pugh tossed four touchdowns and finished with 298 yards through the air as the Washington & Jefferson Presidents methodically pulled away for a 31-14 victory over visiting Grove City College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon. The victory improves W&J to 7-2...
d9and10sports.com
Epic Game-Winning Drive Lifts St. Marys to D9 3A Title Game; Brookville Goes from 0-4 to Playing in D9 2A Title Contest
DUBOIS, Pa. – With its season on the line, St. Marys put together the drive of the year to beat Punxsutawney, 12-7, in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals at Mansell Stadium in DuBois. Trailing 7-6, the second-seeded Dutch (7-3) got the ball and their own 20-yard line with...
WFMJ.com
Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship
The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
d9and10sports.com
IUP Blanks Clarion to Earn Spot in PSAC Football Championship Game
INDIANA, Pa. – The 17th-ranekd IUP football team celebrated Senior Day in style with a 45-0 victory over Clarion on Saturday at a jam-packed Miller Stadium. IUP (8-1, 6-1) forced a fumble on the opening Clarion (3-7) play from scrimmage and did not look back, owning a 256-60 edge in total offense.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round
A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
d9and10sports.com
North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title
ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early
The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback on their roster soon.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
yourerie
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
