Grove City, PA

d9and10sports.com

McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship

The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
GROVE CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP Blanks Clarion to Earn Spot in PSAC Football Championship Game

INDIANA, Pa. – The 17th-ranekd IUP football team celebrated Senior Day in style with a 45-0 victory over Clarion on Saturday at a jam-packed Miller Stadium. IUP (8-1, 6-1) forced a fumble on the opening Clarion (3-7) play from scrimmage and did not look back, owning a 256-60 edge in total offense.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round

A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
ROCHESTER, PA
d9and10sports.com

North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title

ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
CORRY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yourerie

Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield

Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA

