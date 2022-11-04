ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats solidify control of Delaware government

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices. In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Democrat Kathleen Jennings defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray to win a second four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Murray, a Georgetown lawyer, was making her second bid for public office, having lost the 2020 governor’s race to incumbent Gov. John Carney. Although she lost the election, Murray recently bested Jennings in an election-related lawsuit when Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled that a new vote-by-mail law passed by Democrats this year violates the state constitution. The court also struck down a new same-day registration law that had been passed by Democrats.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy