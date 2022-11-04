Read full article on original website
Republican state Sen. Lisa Baker prevails in general election
Incumbent state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, appeared to secure a fifth term Tuesday night, outpolling her Democratic challenger, Jacki
Maxwell Frost Wins Election To Become First Gen Z Member Of Congress
The 25-year-old Florida Democrat won Florida's 10th Congressional District election to succeed Rep. Val Demings (D).
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Democrat Wes Moore Will Be Maryland’s First Black Governor
Moore defeated Trump-aligned Republican Dan Cox to return Annapolis to Democratic control.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Democrat Frank Mrvan will defeat Jennifer-Ruth Green, The Associated Press projects, beating Republicans in a seat they viewed as a pick up opportunity.
Vermont and Michigan vote to protect abortion rights in constitutions
Abortion votes deliver blows for Republicans finding Americans frequently do not agree with dismantling reproductive freedoms
Democrat Hillary Scholten wins election to US House in Michigan's 3rd district
Democrat Hillary Scholten will win Michigan's third congressional district, The Associated Press projects, seizing a seat from Republicans as she defeats Republican John Gibbs.
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
Democrats solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices. In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Democrat Kathleen Jennings defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray to win a second four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Murray, a Georgetown lawyer, was making her second bid for public office, having lost the 2020 governor’s race to incumbent Gov. John Carney. Although she lost the election, Murray recently bested Jennings in an election-related lawsuit when Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled that a new vote-by-mail law passed by Democrats this year violates the state constitution. The court also struck down a new same-day registration law that had been passed by Democrats.
