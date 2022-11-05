CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – Fifth-year seniors Sydney Carlson and Merry Gebel were joined by freshman Ali Morris as each recorded double-doubles on Saturday afternoon, but Western Carolina fell short in its road finale, falling 3-1 to Chattanooga inside Maclellan Gym. The Mocs won by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, and 22-25. Chattanooga improves to 15-14 overall and 9-5 in league matches while WCU drops to 16-10 and 9-5 in the SoCon.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO