catamountsports.com
Volleyball Records Trio of Double-Doubles at Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – Fifth-year seniors Sydney Carlson and Merry Gebel were joined by freshman Ali Morris as each recorded double-doubles on Saturday afternoon, but Western Carolina fell short in its road finale, falling 3-1 to Chattanooga inside Maclellan Gym. The Mocs won by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, and 22-25. Chattanooga improves to 15-14 overall and 9-5 in league matches while WCU drops to 16-10 and 9-5 in the SoCon.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Rally Past Wofford in the Homecoming Rain, 36-29
Cullowhee, N.C. – Jalynn Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a six-yard rush off right tackle with 2:53 remaining in regulation and the Catamount defense stood tall on Wofford's final possession as Western Carolina rallied for a 36-29 Homecoming Day victory over the Terriers on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium.
catamountsports.com
Katelyn Galbraith Named to SoCon All-Tournament Team
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina women's soccer sophomore Katelyn Galbraith was named to the 2022 Southern Conference All-Tournament Team as announced after the championship finals. Galbraith, a junior from Peachtree City, Ga., is a defender for the Catamount squad. This is her second-straight Southern Conference All-Tournament honor as she...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Host Bluefield State to Open 2022-23 Season
With Western Carolina women's basketball hosting Bluefield State at 7 p.m. Monday on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center, in its home opener, here is a preview for the upcoming season. Head Coach Kiley Hill enters his fourth season at the helm of the Western Carolina women's basketball program looking...
