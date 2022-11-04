Read full article on original website
Tech stocks have plunged while energy stocks soar, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research says
Tech stocks have plunged this year while energy stocks have soared, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research said. Analysts pointed to the larger weight of the tech sector compared to energy in the global stock market. "For the current market recovery to prove sustainable,...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle on Hopes for a More Dovish Fed
The major indexes ended a tumultuous week with a bang thanks to easing inflation data.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle With Big Tech Earnings on Tap
The major indexes notched a win ahead of the busiest week of Q3 earnings so far, with Alphabet and Apple among those reporting.
NASDAQ
Albemarle Earnings Soar 614% as Lithium Demand for EV Batteries Remains Hot
Lithium giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) released strong third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. In Wall Street lingo, it was a "mixed report," as earnings exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, though revenue missed it. Shares gained 3% on Thursday, which is probably at least partly a reflection of investors'...
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
ValueWalk
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Mullen Automotive is falling back to support on rising short-interest. The fundamental picture is improving and production is expected in late 2023. The stock is forming a bottom and a short squeeze is possible. If you are wondering why Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s share prices are in the tank after...
NASDAQ
MLM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $347.27, changing hands as high as $350.12 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and more
(BRK.b) – Berkshire Hathaway gained 1.5% in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's firm reported better-than-expected earnings, with revenue also topping Street forecasts. Berkshire reported an overall loss, however, as a falling stock market ate into the value of its investment portfolio. (META) – Meta added 2.6% in the premarket...
Starbucks Stock Surges As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Friday after the world's largest coffee chain posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales, powered in part by price hikes, offset a prolonged slump in China traffic. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September,...
Morningstar Likes Big Tech, Despite Earnings Setbacks
Most big technology stocks tumbled after their third quarter earnings reports, adding to the losses they already had suffered this year. But that helps make at least three of them attractive as long-term buying opportunities, according to Morningstar: Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Free Report, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report.
Earnings Previews: Constellation Energy, GlobalFoundries
Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, Constellation Energy and GlobalFoundries are on deck to report quarterly results.
2 Momentum Stocks You Can Buy for Under $50 Now
The bullish sentiment surrounding the short-term outlook of the overall market has improved to a nine-week high. Therefore, investors could consider buying under-$50 stocks APA (APA) and Ovintiv (OVV), which...
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
kalkinemedia.com
Northwest Pipe Co expected to post earnings of 78cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Northwest Pipe Co is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Vancouver Washington Washington-based company is expected to report a 32.3% increase in revenue to $112 million from $84.64 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
msn.com
Dow's 275-point jump led by gains for shares of Walgreens Boots, Boeing
Shares of Walgreens Boots and Boeing are posting strong returns Monday afternoon, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Walgreens Boots and Boeing have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow was most recently trading 277 points (0.9%) higher. Walgreens Boots's shares have risen $1.53, or 4.1%, while those of Boeing have gained $4.60 (2.9%), combining for a roughly 40-point bump for the Dow. Amgen Salesforce and Home Depot are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
