Jan. 6 Committee Gives Trump Extension After He Blows Off Documents Deadline

By Mary Papenfuss
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump blew off a Friday morning subpoena deadline to produce documents demanded by the House Jan. 6 Committee — so the panel granted him a week’s extension.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee’s subpoena,” the panel said in a tweet hours after Trump’s 10 a.m. deadline.

“We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week,” the statement continued.

The panel added that Trump “remains under subpoena for testimony” originally scheduled for Nov. 14. That date still stands.

The Oct. 21 subpoena demanded records of any communications that Trump may have had regarding extremist groups involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year — and any attempts in the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the House committee.

The subpoena also called for Trump to provide testimony at the Capitol or by video conference on Nov. 14.

Trump’s lawyers had not responded by late Friday.

Trump may now view his required appearances in a number of investigations as must-delays in light of a possible upcoming announcement that he’s running to become the Republican presidential candidate, which could complicate the probes.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

James Bock
3d ago

so sick of this clowns special treatment! proving the judicial system in this countryis a joke!

the MAGAT STOMPER
3d ago

Now you're playing his game, he called your bluff .If he gets away, don't go crying about it !!! 😡

