Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Ready for ASUN Semifinals Against Lipscomb
Match 17 #12 (No.1 seed) Lipscomb (12-2-2, 7-1-0 ASUN) vs. #4 seed FGCU (8-4-4, 3-2-3 ASUN) Date // Time Monday, Nov. 7 // 8:00 p.m. (7 p.m. CT) Location Nashville, Tenn. // Lipscomb Soccer Complex. Live Statistics Live Stats. Watch Lipscomb Bisons. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer. Instagram FGCU Men's Soccer. Facebook FGCU...
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Victorious On Senior Night In Fifth Straight Win
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball secured a 3-0 senior night sweep (25-8, 25-22, 25-21) of Bellarmine on Saturday. The Eagles have now won five straight, tying its longest win streak of the season. Saturday's victory also marked the 13th sweep of the year for FGCU. The Green and Blue improved to 21-6 and 11-3 in the ASUN, while Bellarmine fell to 10-16 and 4-10 in conference play with the loss.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Monday at USC
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 21st season of FGCU men's basketball officially kicks off Monday night as the Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take on former FGCU head coach Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans. Tip-off from the Galen Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST with the game airing on Pac-12 Los Angeles which is available on FuboTV (sign up for free trial and select sports plus add-on). J.B. Long and Fran Fraschilla will be on the call.
fgcuathletics.com
Champions! Women's Soccer Wins ASUN Tournament in Penalties over Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The FGCU women's soccer team punched its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Friday, by taking down top-seed Liberty in penalty kicks in the ASUN Championship match. Goalkeeper Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill.) made the clinching save in the fifth round of penalties to send the Eagles...
fgcuathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Old Dominion at Alico Arena
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season, Monday evening at Alico Arena when they host Old Dominion. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles finished 2022 with a best ever #20 national ranking – their fourth Top 25 finish in the past five seasons. FGCU enters the season as defending ASUN champions with a 15-1 league record alongside a 30-3 overall record that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament as a #12 seed where they defeated fifth-seed Virginia Tech in the first round and advanced to the Round of 32 for the third time in program history.
fgcuathletics.com
Davi Alves Leads FGCU Men's Soccer All-ASUN Conference Awards
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Three FGCU men's soccer players have earned All-ASUN honors as announced by the conference on Friday. Midfielder Davi Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) led the Green and Blue by being named to the All-Conference First Team. "Davi is an excellent player with a growth mindset and has...
Port Charlotte wins first district title since 2013 in emotional victory over Braden River
BRADENTON, Fla.- Displaced from their home field over at Port Charlotte High School due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Pirates have had to play on the road since they returned to action back on Oct. 14. Despite not being able to play in front of their home crowd, Port Charlotte has gladly ...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
wild941.com
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
NBC 2
Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off at North Jetty Park
VENICE, Fla. — Are you a food lover and looking for something fun to do this Friday evening? Perhaps you just want something different for dinner?. You could check out a family fun event that is taking place at the North Jetty Park. The Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off today at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
WINKNEWS.com
How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters
Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
Comments / 0