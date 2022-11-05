Read full article on original website
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing neededDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area restaurants offer free food and booze to votersBrittany AnasDenver, CO
chsaanow.com
Ralston Valley stuns top-seed Legacy in 5A boys soccer quarterfinal
ENGLEWOOD — If there was an election next week for mayor of Ralston Valley High School … Evan Bierman would likely win in a landslide. “Evan Bierman is a hero,” Ralston Valley junior captain Cole Creasey said after the No. 8-seeded Mustangs upset top-seeded Legacy 1-0 in a Class 5A boys soccer state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at Randy Penn Stadium at Englewood High School.
chsaanow.com
Golden football runs into 2nd round of 4A state playoffs
ARVADA — Golden’s first-year head football coach Matt McDougal received a nice birthday gift from his Demons on Friday night. No. 12-seeded Golden shutout No. 21 Rampart 28-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament, advancing the Demons into the round of 16 next week.
smokynow.com
Smoky Hill Parking Pass
Smoky Hill High School parking tickets are in effect for the 2022-2023 year. Juniors and Seniors are coming in with their vehicles and getting ticketed for not having a parking decal for Smoky Hill’s High School parking lot. Students of Smoky have been saying there is a problem with this parking pass.
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood
The former Park Hill Golf Course could become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider Tuesday approving what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Even if the committee approves the plan, the full City Council must sign off on it, too.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
coloradosun.com
Nicolais: Tiffany Square Apartments fire brought back memories of the Lakewood complex
I took one look at the charred husk of the apartment building, and recognition hit immediately. Even broken and blackened, the Tiffany Square Apartments were as familiar to me as they were 25 years ago. In the early morning hours of Halloween, massive flames engulfed the apartment complex, killing a...
chsaanow.com
4A gymnastics: Elizabeth’s dynasty continues as Cardinals complete 4A four-peat
THORNTON – Stacey Folmar has built something special with Elizabeth gymnastics. Winners of the previous three team state titles, the Cardinals added a fourth consecutive first-place trophy at the Class 4A state championships at Thornton High School on Friday.. For Folmar, the latest victory marked her eighth state title since taking over the program in 2006.
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Westword
Reader: What Is Old Denver, Anyway?
Erika T. Wurth just launched her new book, White Horse, to raves from around the country. But it hits particularly close to home. "The book is, in a lot of ways, an homage to old Denver as it dies, the Denver that I knew,” says Wurth. In their comments...
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
KKTV
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Gated Home Sitting Atop 9+ Acres with Breathtaking Views Seeks $4.8 Million in Evergreen, Colorado
30726 Snowbird Lane Home in Evergreen, Colorado for Sale. 30726 Snowbird Lane, Evergreen, Colorado is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home sitting atop 9+ acres with breathtaking views close to world-class ski areas, as well as Denver’s major league sporting events and cultural activities. This Home in Evergreen offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 30726 Snowbird Lane, please contact Gwenivere Snyder (Phone: 303-718-1085) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty & Rollie Jordan (Phone: 303-601-9055) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
