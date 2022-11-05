ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

chsaanow.com

Ralston Valley stuns top-seed Legacy in 5A boys soccer quarterfinal

ENGLEWOOD — If there was an election next week for mayor of Ralston Valley High School … Evan Bierman would likely win in a landslide. “Evan Bierman is a hero,” Ralston Valley junior captain Cole Creasey said after the No. 8-seeded Mustangs upset top-seeded Legacy 1-0 in a Class 5A boys soccer state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at Randy Penn Stadium at Englewood High School.
ARVADA, CO
chsaanow.com

Golden football runs into 2nd round of 4A state playoffs

ARVADA — Golden’s first-year head football coach Matt McDougal received a nice birthday gift from his Demons on Friday night. No. 12-seeded Golden shutout No. 21 Rampart 28-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament, advancing the Demons into the round of 16 next week.
GOLDEN, CO
smokynow.com

Smoky Hill Parking Pass

Smoky Hill High School parking tickets are in effect for the 2022-2023 year. Juniors and Seniors are coming in with their vehicles and getting ticketed for not having a parking decal for Smoky Hill’s High School parking lot. Students of Smoky have been saying there is a problem with this parking pass.
David Heitz

Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

The former Park Hill Golf Course could become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider Tuesday approving what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Even if the committee approves the plan, the full City Council must sign off on it, too.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
DENVER, CO
chsaanow.com

4A gymnastics: Elizabeth’s dynasty continues as Cardinals complete 4A four-peat

THORNTON – Stacey Folmar has built something special with Elizabeth gymnastics. Winners of the previous three team state titles, the Cardinals added a fourth consecutive first-place trophy at the Class 4A state championships at Thornton High School on Friday.. For Folmar, the latest victory marked her eighth state title since taking over the program in 2006.
THORNTON, CO
Westword

Reader: What Is Old Denver, Anyway?

Erika T. Wurth just launched her new book, White Horse, to raves from around the country. But it hits particularly close to home. "The book is, in a lot of ways, an homage to old Denver as it dies, the Denver that I knew,” says Wurth. In their comments...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas

The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
TEXAS STATE
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Gated Home Sitting Atop 9+ Acres with Breathtaking Views Seeks $4.8 Million in Evergreen, Colorado

30726 Snowbird Lane Home in Evergreen, Colorado for Sale. 30726 Snowbird Lane, Evergreen, Colorado is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home sitting atop 9+ acres with breathtaking views close to world-class ski areas, as well as Denver’s major league sporting events and cultural activities. This Home in Evergreen offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 30726 Snowbird Lane, please contact Gwenivere Snyder (Phone: 303-718-1085) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty & Rollie Jordan (Phone: 303-601-9055) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
EVERGREEN, CO

