Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Final day of Peter Anderson Festival makes parking spots hard to come by
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attendees for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival showed up in full force Sunday, as the two-day festival wrapped up -- but not without one last headache for many. “I had to find a parking spot and walk a mile. Like, a whole mile...
wxxv25.com
Bollinger Shipyards to acquire VT Halter Marine facilities in Pascagoula
Bollinger Shipyards, a privately-owned and operated shipbuilder based in Louisiana, has agreed to acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The agreement is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Bollinger will take over the 378 acres and two shipyards in Pascagoula and two...
WLOX
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. This comes on the heels of railroad work wrapping up on Highway 49. For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for drivers. “Yay, we are open,” said...
wxxv25.com
Local businesses participating in annual Holiday Boutique in Pass Christian
More than 30 local businesses set up booths to help shoppers find the perfect gifts on their Christmas list. The 26th annual Holiday Boutique in Pass Christian has everything from arts and crafts to clothes and food. While you shop until you drop, the boutique has some fun activities for...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs traffic plan for Peter Anderson Festival
If you’re headed over to Ocean Springs for the Peter Anderson Festival, some roads will be closed to thru-traffic for the event. The purple on the map indicates the festival area, along Washington Avenue and Government Street. The green line shows the residential routes for residential traffic only. Starting...
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022
Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
utv44.com
Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
wxxv25.com
Charlie Brown Christmas comes to MGCCC
Linus, Sally, Lucy, and Charlie Brown are all coming to life this Christmas season. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is hosting a Charlie Brown Christmas on stage at the IMPAC Center. Jessica Crosby is in studio with details.
WLOX
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
WLOX
Talking about "Cancel Culture" with USM Marketing Professor Dr. Katie Howie
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula High School students celebrated...
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County School Board District ‘D’ seat on the ballot Tuesday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Only one Lamar County School Board seat is being voted upon during this upcoming election. The District D seat, which encompasses the Oak Grove schools, will be up for vote between incumbent Lance LeFan and challenger Ray Payton. “I have 14-year-old twins (who) are freshmen...
Comments / 0