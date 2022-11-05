ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

wxxv25.com

Bollinger Shipyards to acquire VT Halter Marine facilities in Pascagoula

Bollinger Shipyards, a privately-owned and operated shipbuilder based in Louisiana, has agreed to acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The agreement is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Bollinger will take over the 378 acres and two shipyards in Pascagoula and two...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. This comes on the heels of railroad work wrapping up on Highway 49. For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for drivers. “Yay, we are open,” said...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
JONES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs traffic plan for Peter Anderson Festival

If you’re headed over to Ocean Springs for the Peter Anderson Festival, some roads will be closed to thru-traffic for the event. The purple on the map indicates the festival area, along Washington Avenue and Government Street. The green line shows the residential routes for residential traffic only. Starting...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022

Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
BILOXI, MS
utv44.com

Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Charlie Brown Christmas comes to MGCCC

Linus, Sally, Lucy, and Charlie Brown are all coming to life this Christmas season. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is hosting a Charlie Brown Christmas on stage at the IMPAC Center. Jessica Crosby is in studio with details.
GAUTIER, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Talking about "Cancel Culture" with USM Marketing Professor Dr. Katie Howie

Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Pascagoula High School students celebrated
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County School Board District ‘D’ seat on the ballot Tuesday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Only one Lamar County School Board seat is being voted upon during this upcoming election. The District D seat, which encompasses the Oak Grove schools, will be up for vote between incumbent Lance LeFan and challenger Ray Payton. “I have 14-year-old twins (who) are freshmen...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

