Say goodbye to scrambling for quarters in your seat cushion. Nashville is finally upgrading its metered parking.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
murfreesboro.com
Fountains at Gateway Ice Rink Under Construction
It’s that time of year folks. One of Murfreesboro’s favorite things this time of year is about to open at The Fountains at Gateway!
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
Historic former post office building up for auction
One place has been downtown as far back as anyone in Lebanon can remember. That's because it's been there 107 years: a post office for many years and then the Wilson County Election Commission.
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Saturday night. The crash happened at E Due West Avenue. 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was found dead on Sunday morning, according to metro police.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
mainstreetmaury.com
Ms. Cheap: Bloom Designer Finds Sale will be “crazy fun”
Bloom Designer Finds, the ladies’ designer consignment boutique in Hendersonville, has really “bloomed” since my first visit there. In addition to the ladies’ consignment clothing and accessories that target teens through ladies in their 40s and 50s, the shop has more consignors than ever and is now carrying men’s and children’s clothing.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Nashville Parent
White Cane Day at the Factory on Dec. 10
Come one, come all to the first annual White Cane Day celebration at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public thanks to the generous support from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Visit Liberty Hall for some holiday cheer, exploring braille, white canes, adapted sports and more. Includes complementary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Nashville Parent
Jingle Beat Holiday Pop-Up Coming to Nashville
This holiday season, Nashville Fairgrounds will transform into the immersive holiday multiverse experience, Jingle Beat beginning Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 31. This family-friendly activation will unearth new traditions with more than 100,000 sq. feet of adventures to explore. Spread across three themed multiverse worlds, Jingle Beat will offer...
WSMV
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
Comments / 1