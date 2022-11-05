Read full article on original website
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before
The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
Suspect fired over 80 rounds at Connecticut police officers, report finds
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say
The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the shooter’s possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it’s unclear how he got it back, police say. The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, opened fire on Monday,...
Police: 19YO arrested in connection to an squeegee assault
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to an assault that happened Saturday in the 1900 block of Mt. Royal Terrace.
Family Tried To Have Gun Taken From St. Louis Teen Days Before School Shooting
Police say the mother of a 19-year-old accused of killing two at high school on Monday wanted an AR-15-style rifle removed from the house. Just days before a 19-year-old suspected of opening fire inside a St. Louis high school, his family informed police that he had a gun and wanted it removed from the home, according to officials.
The suspect in a series of California killings was ‘out hunting’ when he was arrested, police say
CNN — Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
White University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Assaulting Black Students, Spewing N-Word
University of Kentucky police arrested a white female student after she physically and verbally assaulted Black students on campus. Sophia Rosing, 22, has been charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center, NBC News reported. Her bail is set at $10,000.
Florida Dads Accused Of Shooting Each Other's Daughters In Road Rage Incident
Frank Gilliard Allison (left) and William Joseph Hale were arrested Saturday for attempted murder after they opened fire on each other. (Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office) Two Florida men are each facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly shot at each other’s daughters during a road rage incident Saturday...
KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
Remains of child found in suitcase identified, search warrant issued for the mother
The remains of a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase dumped in the woods in Indiana were identified on Wednesday. Officials announced that they have made an arrest in the case and that the boy’s mother is wanted on a murder warrant.
2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot. DeWitt, 18, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening...
Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting
A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face
On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on doors and pleading for help last week, neighbors said Monday. Ciara Tharp and Lisa Johnson spoke to NBC affiliate...
Court Documents Offer New Details on Murder Case Against Harmony Montgomery's Father
This week, the father of Harmony Montgomery was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter. Now, we have new clues about what may have led prosecutors to charge him with the crime in the high-profile case. New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on...
Man arrested after driving through Pentagon security, was trying to 'kill people': Docs
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — A Virginia man has been arrested and charged after being accused of driving through a security checkpoint outside the Pentagon on Friday, according to court documents. On Oct. 28, 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork drove a black Ford Expedition through the checkpoint and broke off the drop...
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in alleged Halloween road rage shooting incident
The mayor of Rufus, Oregon allegedly shot at a family in a car on Halloween in an apparent road rage incident. He was arrested for attempted murder.
