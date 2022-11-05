Read full article on original website
November 2022 on Nickelodeon Benelux
Below are Nickelodeon Benelux's highlights for Nickelodeon channels in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) for November 2022 (article in Dutch/Nederlands)!. Meer Nick: Nickelodeon onthult winnaars International Kids' Choice Awards 2022!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS and more for the latest Nickelodeon Benelux...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'Bubble Guppies' and 'Blaze and the Monster Machines' Episodes on November 11
11:00 a.m. - Blaze and the Monster Machines - Knights in Sparkling Armor: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped inside a cage over a bubbling slime swap, it’s up to Blaze, AJ, and Sparkle to become…Knights! Will they be able to rescue Crusher and Pickle from the swamp before it’s too late?
NickALive!
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' on November 18. Nickelodeon will premiere PAW Patrol: The Movie, the Blockbuster film inspired by the network's hit CG-animated series, on Friday, November 18! Following its debut, PAW Patrol: The Movie will encore on the following Saturday (Nov. 19) and Sunday (Nov. 20).
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' on November 18
Nickelodeon will premiere PAW Patrol: The Movie, the Blockbuster film inspired by the network's hit CG-animated series, on Friday, November 18! Following its debut, PAW Patrol: The Movie will encore on the following Saturday (Nov. 19) and Sunday (Nov. 20). PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival,...
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Upworthy
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV
Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
Popculture
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Meet Every Character In NEW Monster High Animated Series! | Nickelodeon
Meet Every Character In NEW Monster High Animated Series! | Nickelodeon. Meet the main characters of Nick's newest animated series Monster High! Check out a special moment highlighting each character and brush up on your knowledge of the "monsters" and "ghouls" - here are 12 brand new Monster High characters!
Phone Arena
Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle
Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 7, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 7, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 94.9M Combined Streaming Subscribers, Misses on Revenue as Advertising Takes a Hit
CEO David Zaslav says the company will launch an ad-supported streaming product in 2023, and that the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service will launch in the spring. Warner Bros. Discovery now has 94.9 million combined subscribers across its streaming services, led by HBO Max and Discovery+, the company reported in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. That is up from 92.1 million last quarter. Wall Street had been expecting a gain of about 3 million subscribers.
Clawdeen Discovers A High School For Monsters! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Clawdeen Discovers A High School For Monsters! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. Explore Monster High's newest animated series and venture into the woods with Clawdeen where she comes across Monster High for the very first time! In this brand new world, there are flying ghouls, talking doors and monster powers!
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
The Smurfs Great Escape – The Outdoor Game Trailer | Planet Smurf
The Smurfs Great Escape – The Outdoor Game Trailer | Planet Smurf. A brand new Smurfs outdoor adventure to play with family and friends!. Think you have what it takes to rescue The Smurfs from the evil wizard Gargamel? Embark on a trip down memory lane as CluedUpp is bringing a brand new outdoor Smurfs experience to 100’s of city streets worldwide.
daystech.org
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and ‘Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins’ in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have introduced Stranger Things VR, a brand new recreation set to be launched on main VR platforms in Winter 2023 that can allow you to play because the villainous Vecna and “enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”. Stranger Things VR was revealed through the Stranger...
AMC Theatres Announces Bizarre Partnership With Zoom
In a collaboration that feels very stuck in 2020, AMC Theaters and Zoom will join forces to allow audience members to video chat from the comfort of their local multiplex. Beginning sometime in 2023, at least 17 AMC venues across the United States will work with Zoom to facilitate conference calls between “small, medium and large-sized groups in different locations,” according to a press release. It’s AMC’s latest bizarre attempt to expand its business outside of box office as the movie theater business struggles to recover from COVID. After evading bankruptcy and embracing its status as a meme stock last year, AMC invested in...
EPIC SPACESHIP BATTLE Leaves Crew In DANGER ⚠️ | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
EPIC SPACESHIP BATTLE Leaves Crew In DANGER ⚠️ | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. The Star Trek: Prodigy crew is in danger! After saving Gwyn's life, trouble keeps following this misfit crew of aliens as they find themselves stuck on an EXPLODING space ship with nowhere to run! It's up to Dal, Gwyn, and the rest of the crew to rescue themselves. Will they be able to escape?
RSVP for TV showrunners panel on November 15: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Reboot’
Four top TV showrunners will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes...
10 New Movies to Stream in November 2022
November will see a cinematic lineup of franchise sequels, stand-alone debuts and interpretations of critically acclaimed novels across several genres. Netflix is gearing up for several new follow-up and premiere releases, such as “Enola Holmes 2” starring Millie Bobby Brown. The “Stranger Things” star will reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes’ spunky little sister alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Clafin. The mysterious motion picture “The Wonder” with Florence Pugh as nurse Lib Right, and the action-adventure crossovers “Lost Bullet 2: Back for More” and “The Takeover” will also debut.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at...
