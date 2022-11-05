ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

St. Ignatius football has improbable comeback to defeat Cleveland Heights 50-49 in OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals

By Ryan Isley
 4 days ago

Trailing 42-14 at the half, the Wildcats outscored Cleveland Heights 36-7 in the second half

Photo by Mike Cook

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The game isn’t over until the clock hits all zeroes.

St. Ignatius proved that on Friday night with one of the most improbable comebacks in OHSAAA playoff history to defeat Cleveland Heights 50-49 in the Division I, Region 1 quarterfinals.

After Cleveland Heights quarterback Darreon Fair ran for a 6-yard touchdown with just 1:16 left in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 49-42 lead, the stage was set for the Wildcats one more time.

Max Ritt answered the call, returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and quarterback Joshua Papesh hit Brandon Webster for the two-point conversion for the lead.

That was just a microcosm of what St. Ignatius had done already, as the Wildcats trailed 42-14 at halftime and looked to be on their way to an exit from the playoffs and the end of head coach Check Kyle’s career.

And then the second half happened.

Papesh started the scoring in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run and then he found Ryan Kennedy for a 35-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 42-28. Later in the third quarter, running back Sean Martin caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Papesh to make it 42-35.

Papesh tied the game up in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to Jonathan Merimee.

The win sets up a rematch for St. Ignatius with rival St. Edward, the top seed in the region. The Eagles defeated the Wildcats 48-6 earlier this season.

Photo Gallery (photos by Mike Cook)

