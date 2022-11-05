ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)

The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

LeBron James (left foot soreness) out tonight vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded for tonight’s game in Utah (10:15 ET, NBA League Pass) as forward LeBron James will miss the game due to left foot soreness. James played in Sunday’s 114-100 loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

CrunchTime shows the top NBA moments of the night as they happen

Even the world’s biggest NBA junkie would have a hard time keeping up with all of the great action during Monday’s 30-team, 15-game extravaganza. Don’t fret, though. CrunchTime has it covered. What is CrunchTime? Imagine watching the best parts of your favorite television shows without commercials and...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Heat 99

Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Minutes prior to the opening tip against the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was locked in, draining nine straight 3-pointers during pregame warmups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That offensive efficiency translated to game action, as Hield scored 22 first-half...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Historic moment awaits as Pelicans, Pacers square off

With 15 NBA games scheduled for Monday night, there are a plethora of intriguing storylines to choose from. Although it may not get as much national love as some other matchups, the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers game (7:45 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass) will mark the first time two NBA Academy graduates — Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Pelicans’ rookie Dyson Daniels — will be featured in the same NBA game (provided both play in the matchup).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
PHOENIX, AZ

