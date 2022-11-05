LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter. Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30 points, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers’ four-point lead. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz, who are second in the Western Conference.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO