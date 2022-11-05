ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Volleyball comes out victorious over Clarkson for conference title

After defeating the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Tigers 3–0 in an evenly matched semifinal game, the Ithaca College volleyball team defeated the Clarkson University Golden Knights 3–2 in an epic Liberty League championship match. The victory secured the first conference title for the Bombers since leaving the Empire 8.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Football wins Liberty League for first time with win over Union

The Ithaca College football team has won the 2022 Liberty League title, defeating Union College 31–28 Nov. 5 at Frank Bailey Field in Schenectady, New York. The victory marks the first time the Bombers have taken home the Liberty League crown, providing the 9–0 squad with its first NCAA Division III Tournament berth since 2014.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Field Hockey falls to William Smith 1–0 in the Liberty League semi-final

After coming off of a victorious Senior Day against the William Smith College Herons on Oct. 23, the Ithaca College field hockey team fell 1–0 in an overtime loss during the Liberty League Championship semi-final game in a heated rematch. The initial quarter was dominated largely by the Herons’...
theithacan.org

Volleyball advances to conference finals with tight win over RIT

In front of a packed crowd at Ben Light Gymnasium, the No. 25 Ithaca College volleyball team advanced to the Liberty League Championship match with a 3–0 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers. Although the final stat sheet might make it seem to have been an easy...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

College announces changes to Fall 2023 academic calendar

The Ithaca College Academic Calendar Committee and the Office of the Provost announced changes to the Fall 2023 calendar Oct. 31 in an Intercom post, but there are no changes to the Spring 2024 calendar. The first day of Fall 2023 classes will be Aug. 23 instead of Aug. 21....
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

UPDATE: Three more swastikas found in Whalen Center

This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5. This is a developing story and will be updated. Three swastikas were reported in the James J. Whalen Center for Music on Nov. 4, raising the number of swastikas found on the Ithaca College campus in 2022 to eight and raising the number found in the Whalen Center and the attached Baker Walkway to five in 2022.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Lake Ozonia/Hopkinton

Lake Ozonia in the Town of Hopkinton. My family built the place back in 1970, and it was a great source of joy for the entire clan for many, many years. The dock faces the summer sunsets and the winter is spectacularly cold and isolated. I currently live in Brewerton NY. Far too close to the massive Micron facility to be built in the Town of Clay, a facility that will destroy 1200 acres of undeveloped land, create unbelievable issues with traffic and pollution, and based on what I am hearing, drive many nearby residents and long time taxpayers out of the area. Consequently, in a few more years, I may be residing at Lake Ozonia year round to escape this environmental disaster in waiting.
HOPKINTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say

CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
CARTHAGE, NY

