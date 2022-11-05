Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Volleyball comes out victorious over Clarkson for conference title
After defeating the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Tigers 3–0 in an evenly matched semifinal game, the Ithaca College volleyball team defeated the Clarkson University Golden Knights 3–2 in an epic Liberty League championship match. The victory secured the first conference title for the Bombers since leaving the Empire 8.
Football wins Liberty League for first time with win over Union
The Ithaca College football team has won the 2022 Liberty League title, defeating Union College 31–28 Nov. 5 at Frank Bailey Field in Schenectady, New York. The victory marks the first time the Bombers have taken home the Liberty League crown, providing the 9–0 squad with its first NCAA Division III Tournament berth since 2014.
Field Hockey falls to William Smith 1–0 in the Liberty League semi-final
After coming off of a victorious Senior Day against the William Smith College Herons on Oct. 23, the Ithaca College field hockey team fell 1–0 in an overtime loss during the Liberty League Championship semi-final game in a heated rematch. The initial quarter was dominated largely by the Herons’...
Volleyball advances to conference finals with tight win over RIT
In front of a packed crowd at Ben Light Gymnasium, the No. 25 Ithaca College volleyball team advanced to the Liberty League Championship match with a 3–0 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers. Although the final stat sheet might make it seem to have been an easy...
College announces changes to Fall 2023 academic calendar
The Ithaca College Academic Calendar Committee and the Office of the Provost announced changes to the Fall 2023 calendar Oct. 31 in an Intercom post, but there are no changes to the Spring 2024 calendar. The first day of Fall 2023 classes will be Aug. 23 instead of Aug. 21....
UPDATE: Three more swastikas found in Whalen Center
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5. This is a developing story and will be updated. Three swastikas were reported in the James J. Whalen Center for Music on Nov. 4, raising the number of swastikas found on the Ithaca College campus in 2022 to eight and raising the number found in the Whalen Center and the attached Baker Walkway to five in 2022.
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
Community rejects proposed $23M Lansing Central School District capital project
LANSING, N.Y.—On Tuesday, 18% of the active voting population in Lansing turned out to vote on the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) two proposed 2022 capital projects which would have cost $25.8 million. The two projects are the Non-Pipeline Alternative (NPA) project, which addresses the moratorium on generating...
City employees come out in droves to demand better pay and treatment, derailing budget vote
ITHACA, N.Y. — Before Ithaca’s Common Council meeting started on Wednesday, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was fretting over the city budget. He shared his sense of anticipation with The Ithaca Voice on the sidewalk as he approached City Hall. Clearly, he was not the only one. The budget was...
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
The Place I Live: Lake Ozonia/Hopkinton
Lake Ozonia in the Town of Hopkinton. My family built the place back in 1970, and it was a great source of joy for the entire clan for many, many years. The dock faces the summer sunsets and the winter is spectacularly cold and isolated. I currently live in Brewerton NY. Far too close to the massive Micron facility to be built in the Town of Clay, a facility that will destroy 1200 acres of undeveloped land, create unbelievable issues with traffic and pollution, and based on what I am hearing, drive many nearby residents and long time taxpayers out of the area. Consequently, in a few more years, I may be residing at Lake Ozonia year round to escape this environmental disaster in waiting.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested following investigation of elementary school burglaries
Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property. The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
